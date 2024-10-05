Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan’s business sees profit, while Deepika Padukone’s brand faces loss; details inside

After making a successful Bollywood career and garnering scores of loyal fans, several actors realized their dreams of being business owners and opened up brands that resonated with them. However, only a few of them were able to turn their companies into profitable ventures. A recent report indicated that Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty and Hrithik Roshan’s HRX have been witnessing profits. But sadly, Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand 82°E is facing massive loss.

A report by Storyboard18 suggested that Katrina Kaif’s beauty brand, Kay Beauty, is topping the chat and reaping profits. The brand, which launched in partnership with Nykaa, claims to have more than 1.5 million consumers. Even Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder, and CEO of the beauty company stated that Kat’s brand was the third-most searched brand on the platform. It was also among the top three brands in its stores and is expected to grow at 62%.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s fitness and clothing brand HRX grew manifolds and recently crossed the revenue mark of Rs 1000 crore. New mom Deepika Padukone also started her entrepreneurial journey by launching her skincare brand 82°E. But the account statement doesn’t look good for her as the company faces a loss of Rs 25.1 crore at the EBITDA level during the same period, reported the publication.

Apart from her, the revenue of Virat Kohli’s WRONG also dipped from Rs 344.3 crore in FY23 to Rs 243.75 crore during FY24. Anushka Sharma’s Nush has also seen a downward trend in income. It was also stated that Salman Khan’s Being Human is also struggling to reap profits due to the over-saturation of the market.

Joining them in the list of celebs owing business ventures is National Award-winning actress Alia Bhatt who launched her kidswear brand, Ed-a-Mamma while she was pregnant with her daughter, Raha Kapoor. Soon after, her company was reportedly acquired by Reliance Retail, headed by Isha Ambani. Well, the revenue of Bhatt’s brainchild increased to Rs 16.2 crore in FY22.

Other celebs who own brands are Kriti Sanon (Hyphen), Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor (Rheson), Shahid Kapoor (Skult), Mira Kapoor (Akind), Priyanka Chopra’s (Anomaly Haircare), among others.

