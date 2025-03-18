Deepika Padukone Vs Alia Bhatt fashion face-off: Who pulled off the hot-pink blazer look better?

Actors often have to stay on top of fashion trends, leading the way and inspiring the public with what’s next in the world of styling. Celebrities are trailblazers, but in walking the same road, they often find themselves embracing the same trends—sometimes even wearing identical outfits. When hot pink became a massive trend, top names in the industry started flaunting this hue left, right, and center. One such instance was when Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone donned nearly identical satin hot-pink blazers.

Undoubtedly, these two leading ladies of Indian cinema have their own distinct identities, styles, and personalities. So, even if their outfits were similar, the way they carried them varied significantly.

Today, we’re here to analyze whose styling sense elevated the hot-pink blazer look to new heights. Let’s dive in!

Alia Bhatt in a Hot-Pink Ensemble

Alia Bhatt exuded a "Barbie-on-her-way-to-the-office" look in this satin pink outfit. As she often does, the Jigra actress radiated dreamy glam in this ensemble, featuring a blazer, a skirt, and a bustier. Alia’s three-piece corporate look was a perfect balance of elegance and edge.

She nailed the corporate-chic vibe with a bustier that had a deep V-neckline, adding a touch of feminine grace to the fit. She layered it with a matching oversized blazer from the brand Ganni, priced at Rs 21,000. The blazer featured exaggerated shoulder details with a fitted waist, making a strong high-fashion statement. The Gangubai Kathiawadi paired the ensemble with a matching midi skirt.

Keeping accessories minimal, she opted for small stud earrings and a messy updo, allowing her outfit to take center stage. This mesmerizing look from Alia Bhatt screamed Boss-Barbie vibes and was reminiscent of the striking Y2K pink trends.

Deepika Padukone in a Hot-Pink Pantsuit

Pink is often associated with femininity and softness, but Deepika Padukone proved that it can also be bold and powerful. The Fighter actress stunned in an all-pink ensemble, exuding rich Asian businesswoman energy. Her hot-pink attire, accentuated with diamonds, was an unparalleled power statement.

For the Cirkus song launch party, Deepika flaunted a satin hot-pink double-breasted blazer with a matching top and pants. The blazer featured padded shoulders for a sophisticated look and rows of matching buttons, keeping the fit monochromatic and striking. The peak lapel collars with pointed edges added to the boldness and charm of the outfit. The Gehraiyaan star layered the blazer over a matching top with a deep neckline and paired it with hot-pink pants, completing her edgy co-ord look.

What truly elevated Deepika’s outfit were her accessories—statement diamond chandelier earrings and shimmering finger rings, which stood out brilliantly against the regal pink ensemble.

While Alia Bhatt opted for a subtle, cutesy vibe with her hot-pink ensemble, Deepika chose to go bold with her striking fuchsia look. Both outfits carried a breathtaking charm and allure. However, deciding who wins the hot-pink trend ultimately depends on individual perception—whether one prefers a playful, chic take on corporate fashion or a daring, power-packed statement.

Who do you think styled hot pink better? Let us know your thoughts!