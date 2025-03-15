Alia Bhatt Birthday Special: 6 iconic looks of actress to bookmark for your next big event

Alia Bhatt’s fashion game is always on point and her iconic fashion choices are proof of it. From her movies to her red-carpet looks, she never fails to slay. Refusing to stop just there, the actor always steps out in style, delivering one fashion goal after another. Here are 6 noteworthy looks from her films and events.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani wedding look

Alia Bhatt styled a beautiful look for her reel wedding in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani which ended up being an inspiration for many real-life brides. Making a quirky choice of an orange color palette with gold embroidery, the lehenga looked stunning. With a deep v-neck and a full-sleeved design, the blouse looked fabulous.

The actor paired it with a heavy skirt in the same colors and matched it with a heavy longline dupatta. With a crystal-studded and pearl detailing choker necklace, she opted for a heavy multilayered maangtika. Tying her hair back in a bun and picking a contoured look, she completed her look with bronzer and glossy brown lip shade.

Famed Gangubai Kathiawadi look

Alia won hearts with her look from Gangubai Kathiawadi as soon as the trailer came out. Her iconic white sarees from the film were the talk of the town right away. Even though the looks were minimal, they definitely add weight and an elegant touch to her character.

Mostly choosing half-sleeved blouses, Bhatt opted for solid-colored white sarees with minimal borders in blue or gold. Flauting her character’s curly hair, she put her hair in a bun or left them untied. With her signature red bindi and some bangles, her look surely turned heads.

Student of The Year Diva

Alia Bhatt made her debut with Student Of The Year alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Playing a total diva in the film, she rocked multiple mini-dresses as Shanaya. The famous one that stood out was her red dress from The Disco Song.

The shimmery dress with spaghetti straps was a favorite choice among the fans. A big bow on the waist added a mod touch to the fit and flare look. With a pair of bronze metallic heels and a flashy belt, the Jigra star completed her look with bold red lipstick.

Fashionably papped in casual

Along with her movie looks, the diva always steps out in style. In one of her papped looks, she absolutely slayed in a casual outfit. She styled a light grey and maroon-colored tank top over a pair of color-blocked jeans.

The straight-fit bottoms featured light and dark blue colored patches. She accessorized with a couple of rings and black pointed toes bellies and looked absolutely gorgeous. Flaunting her wavy locks, she opted for nude makeup and added a touch of nude lip shade to finish her look.

Absolute princess at the Met Gala

For her 2023 Met Gala look, Alia Bhatt showed up like a true Disney princess. Inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s legendary Chanel bride collection, this pearl embellished gown was designed by Prabal Gurung. With a sleeveless stitch, the gown was created in a flattering ballgown fit with a corset top.

With a leather and crystal-studded corsage in her hand, she accessorized with heavy studded earrings and multiple diamond rings. Tying her hair back in a professionally styled half ponytail, she looked absolutely stunning. With a nude base, she opted for some cheek tint to accentuate her look. For finishing touches, she added a glossy peach lip shade.

Classic black for Sabyasachi

Famed designer Sabyasachi completed 25 years in 2025 and threw a celebratory bash. Showing up in a remarkable black saree, Alia caught attention on the red carpet. Her blouse was stitched in a deep v-neck style and featured studded embellishments, adding a shiny touch to the piece.

Pairing the blouse with a solid saree in black, she made an elegant choice. The star accessorized with a pair of studded danglers and a few rings. Tying her hair in a styled bun, she opted for a contoured makeup look. Highlighting her cheek with heavy bronzer, she added mascara to bring out her playful eyes. A nude brown lip shade tied her look together beautifully.

