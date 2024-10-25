Malaika Arora effortlessly slays casual style, proves oversized shirt and baggy jeans are the ultimate fashion must-haves

One of the fittest divas in Bollywood, Malaika Arora, has often charmed us with her style and fashion. But with her recent look, she not only slays stylish outfits but also knows how to carry her casual outfit with style. Malaika was recently spotted stepping out of her car, serving looks in an effortlessly casual yet stylish look with an oversized shirt and baggy jeans. Let’s have a closer look at it.

Malaika rocked an oversized blue striped shirt with relaxed, sleeveless detailing for the perfect comfy appearance. She paired it with light blue baggy jeans—a Gen-Z staple—that added to the laid-back vibe. The loose silhouettes of both the shirt and jeans showed that the actress enjoys keeping it relaxed and comfortable at times. This Malaika Arora-inspired cool outfit is ideal for your next casual outing with friends.

The standout feature of Malaika's overall look is her side handbag. We can’t take our eyes off her quilted handbag, which offers plenty of space for essentials. Malaika's choice combines fashion and practicality, adding a feminine touch to her outfit. This handbag is a must-have accessory, perfect for dinner, lunch, or travel.

To perfectly complete her relaxed look, India’s Best Dancer judge opted for light blue slip-on shoes. These shoes not only look stylish but also add a practical element, making them ideal for outings that involve a lot of walking.

For an easygoing look, Malaika kept her hair down with a middle parting, showcasing her healthy and shiny locks while enhancing her overall appearance without going overboard. For makeup, the actress kept it minimal, embracing her natural beauty. Defined brows gave her a polished, on-point look, while her glowing skin made her whole appearance stand out.

If you’re planning to meet friends or want to impress your crush while keeping it casual, this outfit is worth a try. You can elevate the look with a few accessories, like hoop earrings and rings, and you’re all set to rock it.

How would you style this outfit? Let us know in the comments below!

