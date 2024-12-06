Disha Patani’s shimmery mini dress is all the bling you need for the upcoming holiday season

Disha Patani never disappoints her fans when it comes to making a style statement, and she has proved it yet again. In her latest Instagram post, the actress embraced her bold moment in a shimmery minidress that made her sparkle from every angle. If you’re someone who wants to steal the limelight at a party, then this dress serves as the major inspiration. Let’s check out her stunning look!

Disha Patani in that classy shimmery dress is the most amazing thing to keep our eyes on! In her post, the actress can be seen wearing a dreamy piece from the wardrobe of ITRH². Her outfit featuring a fitted bodice, sweetheart neckline, and sleeveless details was perfect to accentuate her curves. It was a sort of multi-color outfit with various blue, green, and yellow shades. The sparkling embellishments adorned all over her dress gave a mesmerizing touch to her appearance.

The hemline of the dress was short and reached to her thighs. The end of the dress also has a slit cut that gave an unmatchable touch to her attire. Looking at her choice of outfit, we can surely say that she was wrapped in a bunch of stars that fitted perfectly onto her dress.

Her accessories gave an edge to her look. She opted for diamond dangle earrings, falling from her ears to her shoulders. On her wrist, she wore a multi-layered bracelet, perfect for minimally aesthetic touch.

Her makeup deserves a round of applause. She enhanced her natural and flawless skin with a bit of natural base and topped it off with perfectly blushed cheeks, eyeliner accentuated with shimmery eyeshadow and defined brows. For a bold and impactful touch, the actress added a pop of pink lipstick.

She kept her hair open with loose waves, adding an effortless charm and unmatchable vibe to her appearance, perfect to keep all the focus on her outfit.

From the shimmery mini dress to the dangle earrings, every detail in her ensemble together created a dreamy look that’s hard to take our eyes off. If you wish to be so Disha-coded, then save this look to slay later.

