Nita Ambani’s perfect fashion moment in Prada midi dress worth Rs 3 lakh proves she’s here to rock one-of-a-kind offerings

When it’s Nita Ambani, style and glamor go hand in hand, and her last-night look is no exception. For an event, she was seen arriving and turning heads with her minimal yet oh-so-gorgeous black dress and must accept that black outfit on her hit differently. Over the years, we have seen her gracing every event with her impeccable fashion sense, and last night’s look was just another addition to it. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Yesterday, on December 5, 2024, Nita Ambani chose to make an appearance in an embroidered midi dress from Prada. Her outfit worth Rs 3,55,706 was just the smart choice. Looking into brief details of her fit, it featured sheath silhouettes, a round neck, a sleeveless pattern, and a straight hem—everything one needs for an unforgettable impression.

If you ask, what was the best part of her outfit? It was that crystal embellishment around her neck. This classic detail on the neckline was enough to give an edge to her appearance. The hemline? With straight details, the hemline of the dress that touched right at her ankle made it perfect to cover her overall body and still look so gorgeous!

Keeping her outfit as the focus point, Nita Ambani accentuated her look with diamond stud earrings and a broad diamond bracelet wrapped around her wrist. She even carried a mini purse in her arms that was too glam to catch our attention. Her choice of purse might seem small, but it was enough to keep things like her phone and add a unique flair to her ensemble.

Her makeup game was pure perfection. She enhanced her appearance with minimally aesthetic makeup—the kohl-rimmed eyes with eyeliner, kajal, and shimmery eyeshadow teamed up with perfectly blushed cheeks and nude lipstick.

To kick off the event in style, Nita Ambani chose to wear tribute platform sandals in smooth leather. Her footwear from YSL was worth Rs 93,145.

From her Prada outfit to her YSL footwear, every piece in her attire screamed luxury, and we can’t deny the fact that she was surely the showstopper of the event. Nita Ambani has always hooked us with her fashion choices, and we can’t wait to see more of her.

