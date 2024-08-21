From bangs to messy buns, 5 wedding hairstyles inspired by Katrina Kaif to slay your hair game this season

At a wedding, you have to be perfect, and just like your outfit, your hair and make-up matter as well. If you are looking for some hairstyle inspiration to show up at the pre-wedding festivities, take cues from Katrina Kaif. Behold the amazing hairstyles inspired by this beautiful actress for you to be able to kill your hair game during this wedding season.

Bangs

Bangs can be a great wedding hairstyle, offering a fresh and stylish look. Choose soft, face-framing bangs that blend well with the rest of your hair for a balanced appearance. Style your bangs with gentle waves or a curl for a romantic vibe. If you are opting for an updo, pin them back with decorative hair pins or combs for a neat finish.

For a sleek look, use a straightener to keep them smooth. Adding a bit of volume at the roots can give your bangs a fuller, more glamorous look. Whether you go casual or formal, bangs can give your pre-wedding style a chic upgrade.

A side parted high ponytail

Whether for a wedding party or for sangeet night, a side-parted-high ponytail is definitely what you want. First, create an off-center parting on the left or right side of your head. Next, gather all your hair in one place at the back of your head and fasten it with an elastic band. With a hairbrush, try smoothing away any bumps that might be present before spraying some hairspray over all the strands to hold them together.

For a sleek finish, take a tiny portion of your hair and wrap it around the ponytail elastic before securing it with a bobby pin. Besides, you may decide to tease the ponytail for additional volume, or add some curls for glamor. This hairstyle complements both formal dresses and casual wear, making it perfect for occasions such as weddings, parties or even nights out.

A messy bun

A messy bun is a relaxed and easy-to-create hairstyle. Start by gathering your hair into a loose ponytail at the back of your head. Twist the ponytail and wrap it around the base to form a bun. Secure it with hairpins or a hair tie, leaving some strands loose for a casual look. You can gently pull out a few pieces around your face, like Katrina, for a softer look. Like Katrina, Messy Bun will work with lehengas and anarkalis to add a stylish element at your wedding or pre-wedding event.

Wavy Hair

Wavy hair like Katrina Kaif is perfect for mehendi events, giving a romantic vibe. Create a loose wave with a curling iron or by braiding damp hair overnight. Use light-hold hairspray to keep the waves in place. Add hair accessories like decorative pins or fresh flowers for extra edge. This hairstyle pairs beautifully with traditional outfits like sarees or lehengas, adding style to your wedding look.

Textured ponytail

A textured ponytail adds volume and style, and Katrina’s look is an example. Use texturizing spray to add texture, then gather your hair into a loose, high ponytail. Wrap a small selection of hair around the tie and pin it, then tease the ponytail for extra volume and finish with hairspray. This versatile look complements both casual and formal outfits.

When it comes to before-wedding ceremonies, if you use Katrina Kaif’s wedding hairstyle as inspiration, then you will always appear as a striking bride or bridesmaid. It is important to make use of these insights so that you can be confident and pretty throughout all the events.

