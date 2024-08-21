Disha Patani’s beige 3D floral dress, priced at Rs 42,744 with soft girl make-up is the perfect choice for a classic date night

Disha Patani, known for her beauty and impeccable dressing, recently posted some amazing pictures on social media that blew fans away. This time she wore a very pretty beige floral dress which captured her feminine charm very well. With sparkly eyeshadow and minimal make-up, she enhanced the dress even more. Let’s take a closer look at the Kalki actress’ look.

Disha's Montsand woolen off-shoulder dress is trendy and cozy which makes it perfect for any occasion. The dress has a semi-fitted silhouette that emphasizes the body yet allows plenty of movement. Its straight neckline gives it an old-school vibe, while the off-shoulder style makes it more contemporary. Full sleeves provide just the right touch to the outfit; they are chic, but still maintain an air of refinement. The standout feature of this dress is its beautifully detailed 3D floral designs on the bodice. This lovely dress is priced at Rs. 42744.

The gentle, feminine charm of the dress makes it an ideal choice for brunch with friends or a laid-back day out. With the right accessories, you'll be all set. A 3D floral design adds a romantic touch, making it perfect for a dinner date.

When it came to her makeup, the actress opted for a subtle approach, embracing a natural look that complemented rather than overshadowed her stunning dress. She chose a soft mauve lip gloss that brought a hint of freshness to her appearance. Her eyes were beautifully highlighted with a mix of golden and brown sparkling eyeshadow, giving her a warm, luminous effect. With feathered brows and a gentle blush blended with highlighter on her cheeks, her face radiated a lovely glow and gave a soft girl beauty aesthetic.

Advertisement

She completed her look with soft, wavy hair that cascaded gently around her shoulders enhancing the romantic vibe of her outfit.The Malang actress did not wear much accessories to allow the dress to stand out. She opted for golden jewelry from the shelves of Misho designs that accented the dress. Her jewelry featured a thick bracelet and multiple finger rings that gave the outfit a little glitz quotient. Delicate gold flower pins adorned her outfit, perfectly complementing her long, flowing hair and lovely feminine features. These petite accessories beautifully enhanced the floral pattern of her dress, adding a touch of extra charm.

Disha Patani truly nailed her style, showcasing an impeccable look. Every aspect of her appearance, from the shimmering gold accessories to her soft and delicate makeup, came together like a beautifully crafted piece of art that perfectly complemented her stunning off-the-shoulder dress. For anyone aiming for an elegant yet feminine vibe, this is a prime example to follow.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Decoding Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae trailer look: Courrèges skirt to Mango tweed blazer which might remind you of Emily in Paris