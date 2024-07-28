From comfy whites to pastel greens, Pooja Hedge serves major holiday fashion vibes in Italy

Pooja Hedge has been ruling the South film industry for quite some time and even made a few appearances in Bollywood movies. Her stunning looks, pretty smile, and dancing skills have been the talk of the town. However, the actress is quite a fashionista herself.

Pooja recently enjoyed a gala time on her vacation in Puglia, Italy, and shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle. She kept her look simple yet chic adding summer vibes. This can be your next vacation style statement, so take notes.

Pooja Hedge’s monochrome outfit

Not only the picturesque landscapes in her pictures that caught our eyes but also Pooja Hegde’s vacation fashion made us hooked to her post. She can be seen wearing comfy clothes but the way she styled it, it looked super chic. Pooja wore a white ribbed tube crop top and paired it up with an oversized shirt and parallel pants.

This can be easily your next vacation outfit inspo. It is comfy and perfect for summer and beach vacations, and the white hue will add a freshness. The actress styled it with a pair of white and black sneakers - ideal for walking down the streets and travelling hassle-free.

Pooja Hegde’s accessories

The Radhe Shyam actress wanted to keep her makeup and accessories minimal. Being in showbiz can really be hectic with all the heavy makeovers and jewelry. However, for the vacation, the actress complemented her monochrome outfit with a pair of whitish silver chunky earrings, a stack of two bangles in one hand, a watch, and another bracelet in the other. She completed it with red and black combo sunnies.

However, it was her jute tote bag and a wide-fanned hat that grabbed our attention. The actress went with a soft and dewy look, which included lots of sunscreen, a hint of skin tint, some blush, defined brows, and some mascara, though it is covered in sunglasses.

Pooja added a pink-tinted lip gloss to keep her lips hydrated. She kept her hair tied up in a messy hand-bun that just complemented her whole carefree look together.

Pooja Hegde’s more looks from the vacation

Recently, the actress shared a few more pictures from her vacation in Italy. In those photos, she looked stunning in a pastel green shirt and white coconut trees printed shorts. Pooja elevated her look with brown lipstick, black sunnies, a pair of chunky golden ear studs, a stack of bangles, and sandals.

Well, what are your thoughts about Pooja Hegde’s recent white monochrome look from her vacation? Let us know if you would try it in your next vacay.

