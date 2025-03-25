Gauri Khan wears Rs 3,60,000 crop Dior jacket at airport and pulls it off effortlessly

Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and a renowned interior designer, surely has impressive taste in fashion. The star wife always makes luxury fashion look effortless. For her latest airport appearance, she was dressed in a classy jacket and baggy jeans, slaying her travel-in-style approach. Let’s check out what she wore in detail.

Gauri Khan was snapped holding hands with her son AbRam Khan at the airport, rocking her three-piece outfit. As for the base, she was wearing a loose blue top, giving off a breezy and relaxing vibe. Adding a touch of class to it, she layered it with the Christian Dior Rs 3,60,000 cropped jacket in beige. She left the jacket open at the front, making her airport look cool and casual.

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife decided to style her look with denim jeans that had a high-on waist fitting and loose design, ensuring comfortable movement. Gauri’s eye-to-right styling created a perfect airport look we can easily recreate for the next trip.

Her ensemble was indeed inspiring but there’s a lot more to explore! Coming to her accessories, Gauri added a cool factor with the beige cap on her head, whereas for jewelry she decided to keep it simple with the hoop earrings.

Adding the practical touch to her airport fashion, she carried a black tote bag on her shoulder. Keeping all the details in focus, she decided to tie her hair back, giving a carefree vibe.

The style icon is aging like a fine wine, and her glowing skin is proof of it. For her latest trip, she didn’t do much and just went with nude-shade lipstick, giving the finishing touch. And last, adding a touch of comfort, she decided to complete her look with white shoes.

Be it red-carpet moments, wedding celebrations, or airport looks, Gauri Khan’s fashion always proves that she knows how to dress for the occasion. Tell us what you think about Mrs. Shah Rukh Khan’s classy airport appearance in the comments.