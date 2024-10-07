Get ready with Suhana Khan for quick 3 step makeup routine for Navratri 2024

Suhana Khan is not just making waves in acting and fashion; her beauty game is also off the charts.Recently Suhana revealed some secrets about her makeup routine, and, believe us, it has a lot of festive season-appropriate tips. This holiday season if you want to bring out the glam Goddess in you, pay attention because Suhana's make-up tips will come in handy!

1.Lightweight Foundation

Suhana in the video can be seen applying a lightweight foundation formula that allows her natural skin to shine through providing just enough coverage. She blended it using a brush for that natural effect. There are several advantages of selecting a foundation that perfectly evens out your skin tone which has the potential to improve your makeup application greatly.

2. Eyeshadow

Suhana’s eye makeup is always on point and she loves experimenting. For this festive season, she recommends a mix of shimmery and matte eyeshadow. In the video, she can be seen opting for golds, bronze, and soft browns that are perfect for the season. She added some definition to the eyes with eyeliner paired with voluminous lashes.

3. Lip color

We have often seen that Suhana doesn’t go for bold lips. She often goes for browns or nudes during festive occasions. This time also she picked nude lips to elevate her look. Nude lips helped to balance her overall look by keeping the focus on her vibrant red saree. She also applied that lip tint high on her cheekbones for that light from within the glow which gave her less is more glow.

Suhana glowed in her red saree which is considered to be synonymous with celebration and happiness – just right for the festive season! The drape hugged her curves in all the right places and the bright color worked in her favor as she posed for the camera for her makeup tips. A silver bindi and a ponytail completed the look.

With Suhana Khan’s make-up tips in your arsenal, you are ready to slay the festive season! Whether you are attending Diwali parties or family gatherings, her effortless and elegant approach to make-up will keep you glowing. So, grab your brushes, put on your favorite festive outfit, and let your beauty shine just like Suhana.

