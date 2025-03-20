Hania Aamir’s Rs 2,500 t-shirt is proof she loves comfort just as much as we do

Hania Aamir enjoys a good fan following in India because of her TV shows and style choices. And now, the actress managed to grab eyeballs with her comfy outfit in her latest social media post. Chilling in Europe, she flaunted a laidback outfit and looked absolutely pretty. Let’s check out how she styled this ensemble.

The Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha star put together a look that screamed British! Flaunting her cute smile, she fashioned a relaxed-fit t-shirt in yellow with minimal print on it. The tee featured a round neck and half sleeves. To tackle the cold Scottish weather, she layered this light top over a white body warmer.

With hands on her hips, Hania gave her cutest pose for the camera. She matched this top with a pair of charcoal-colored pants. With a loose fit, the acid-washed bottoms added laid-back vibes to her appearance. You can easily go with this attire for a casual day out, including brunches and park picnics.

Hania shared this image with a series of other pictures from her Scottish vacation. Flaunting her love for layers in others, it seems like she found herself just the right amount of sun for this picture. The diva also flaunted a pair of white-framed glasses with her look. The actor aptly paired this relaxed-over-relaxed style with trendy sunglasses, proving that she knows her way around Gen-Z fashion.

Flaunting her natural locks, she radiated a happy glow from being around nature. Given the weather, it is appropriate to pair this outfit with some chunky sneakers or ankle boots. Letting the vacation glow speak for itself, the star opted for simple makeup. Keeping her face hydrated in the dry weather, she added some cheek tint. A touch of peachy lip balm completed her look.

Popular for her versatile roles in Pakistani dramas, she continues to turn heads with her acting as well as fashion choices. Mere Humsafar, Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha, Dil Ruba, Visaal, and more are some of her most popular shows enjoyed by Indian audiences.

What do you think of Hania’s style?