Pakistani actress Hania Aamir's dreamy moment in Mahima Mahajan lehenga makes her look nothing less than a desi princess

The cutest Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir, always raises our dil ki dhadkan. How? With her adorable look and enviable fashion sense. Adding a fresh look to the wedding season style guide, the actress took to her social media handle to share goofy and stunning pictures dolled up in a designer lehenga. Let's check the details of her ensemble!

Ever seen a desi princess straight out of a fairytale? Well, Hania Aamir looked just like one! Serving wedding fashion goals, she got ready in the mesmerizing Mahima Mahajan creation. The lehenga came in light ivory and blush pink with organza fabric and was beautifully designed with golden threadwork and mirror embellishments. Giving the actress a dreamy twirl, lehenga had a full-flare, and that’s the only thing girls want, isn’t it? A perfect lehenga is what makes us feel and look the happiest, and Hania just got that!

Her look isn’t only about the lehenga, she perfectly teamed it up with the short-sleeved blouse. It was a stunning and matching ivory and pink blouse with golden threadwork forming the shape of a leaf and mirror arranged neatly over the neckline, edge, and even in middle. She completed her ensemble with the neatly-draped dupatta over her shoulder, and sequin lining at the borders.

The gorgeous lehenga itself was capturing all the attention, so Mere Humsafar actress kept the accessories minimal, with just traditional earrings and a ring. Keeping up with the easygoing vibe, she left her hair open with the front strands tucked behind, ensuring they didn’t keep falling on her face.

For us, what looked alluring was the glass skin glow on her face, which was mesmerizingly enhanced with just a bit of makeup. The blush on her cheeks and nose added to the bleaming glow, whereas her lips, painted in glossy lipstick, created a whole romantic vibe.

Hania Aamir’s traditional look is way beyond a fashion moment, it’s a reminder that when she steps in, all eyes effortlessly turn towards her.

