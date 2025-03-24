Fashion Spotlight EXCLUSIVE: ‘Butter yellow is the color of the season, and I feel it’s…’ Arpita Mehta hints at upcoming bridal fashion

For another exclusive fashion spotlight, we have renowned designer Arpita Mehta, whose styles are often celebrities' go-to choices for red-carpet moments and wedding celebrations.

In a detailed conversation, the designer opened up about how she makes each ensemble stand out, insights on the influence of social media, and much more. Let’s dive in!

Highlights from the interview

1. Your mirror-work lehengas and contemporary silhouettes are a hit on the red carpet. How do you ensure each piece stands out?

Arpita Mehta: Right from the start, we’ve stayed true to our style—using the original craft of mirror work and presenting it in a modern way. I think it’s this blend of tradition and contemporary design that makes our pieces stand out. And maybe that’s why you see them on so many people—because they genuinely love how they feel in them, and that’s what makes them come back to them again and again.

2. Your designs are loved by celebrities. How do you approach designing for A-list clients?

Arpita Mehta: Whether it’s a celebrity, an A-list client, or even a regular client, I think the most important thing is understanding their personality. Creating a look is about bringing together two perspectives—how I see them and how they see themselves. When those two ideas come together, that’s when we create something unique, something that feels right for them while also being exciting for us.

Advertisement

3. Which fabric is currently your favorite for bridal and evening wear?

Arpita Mehta: Silk organza has always been a favorite when designing bridal lehengas. But the newest addition would be the metallic tissues we introduced last season—I’ve been obsessed with them ever since we started using them.

4. What key trends do you see shaping bridal fashion in 2025?

Arpita Mehta: Honestly, 2025 has started in such an unpredictable way that it’s hard to say what the trends will be. But one thing is clear—Butter Yellow is the color of the season, and I feel it’s going to make its way into bridal fashion as well.

5. Social media plays a huge role in fashion today. How do you feel about stars and influencers driving trends?

Arpita Mehta: Social media has been a game changer for everyone; I feel that way for every industry. The kind of reach it has is immense—you can connect with millions of people worldwide and show them what you do. I think it has only helped designers, allowing us to showcase our work to a larger audience and have influential people wear our designs. It’s always been a pro for us, never a con, and it has played a huge role in building brand awareness.

Advertisement