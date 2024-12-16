Throwback to Tamannaah Bhatia's Phulkari Kurta-Sharara set, an ideal look for making a statement on mehendi night

The wedding season is here, and with the mehendi, sangeet, and shaadi vibes, we can't resist planning the perfect outfit. If you have been mulling over the idea of donning a kurta set for the mehendi night, Tamannaah Bhatia's throwback look is a complete game-changer! This fabulous kurta set and sharara combo is the perfect combination of comfort, elegance, and all things desi glam you would want for that lovely mehendi ceremony. Let's check out her outfit a little more closely.

Tamannaah Bhatia looked terrific in an eye-catching outfit that perfectly blended traditional and modern styles. The short, sleeveless purple kurta with a round neck was beautifully adorned with a scalloped border and silver embroidery. Silver piping around the neckline added elegance to the whole outfit.

The Sikandar Ka Muqaddar actress paired the kurta with a white sharara with multiple shades of purple, orange, and black stripes. The sharara added a beautiful contrast against the purple kurta, making her outfit pop.

To add elegance to the whole outfit, she wore a white dupatta with red borders, which again have the same multicolored stripes as in the sharara. The dupatta's dot prints and tassel details added some fun. This beautiful combination of colors makes her outfit look stylish and different.

Tamannaah chose minimal yet impactful accessories, which were rightly suited to the outfit. A pair of jhumkas added a traditional element to the style yet kept all focus on the outfit. That choice made the accessories fresh and natural, making them perfect for a mehendi night when comfort and style are required.

Tamannaah Bhatia made a solid case for less glam with her makeup. She opted for a perfect matte base, making her skin look fresh and glowy. The coral blush on her cheeks gave her that perfect flush of color. Neatly stroked, bushy brows added natural polish to the look, keeping it effortlessly chic. Last but surely not least, her glossy nude lips completed the look beautifully, maintaining attention on her glowing skin and subtle features.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s outfit is perfect for your mehendi ceremony this wedding season. It's the ideal combination of kurta and sharara, given that the makeup is minimal glam, and the accessories are just perfect to finish it off; it makes you unique.

For those who want to stand out yet keep it comfy, fresh, and easy-chic, Tamannaah's mehendi look is a suitable example. Get ready to twirl and laugh, have your beautiful moments captured, and look fabulous, of course!

