How to style boots to elevate your OOTD just like Daisy Edgar-Jones, Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani

Thinking of ways to upgrade your footwear corner in the house? Take notes from the fashion-forward celebrities on how to pick the best boots to elevate your any outfit. Take your easy breezy co-ord sets to the next level with a cool pair of high length boots or turn a simple T-shirt and shorts into a work of art by pairing it with perfectly blending boots.

After all, an appropriate footwear can instantly turn all your OOTDs into a success. To help you out, we have picked some looks from celebrities lookbooks which you may not want to miss.

Daisy Edgar-Jones’s mustard colored boots for classy touch

Daisy Edgar-Jones kicked off her press tour earlier this month in style. Taking her fashion games to new heights. The outfit featured her in a flowy, midriff bearing, baby blue, two-piece set from Chloe which she styled it with tan boots. The sheer set came with a long-sleeved, high-neck top which she paired with a maxi skirt.

The layers of frilly fabric on the upper area of the skirt made her look like a walking jellyfish. However, what elevated her look a notch higher was a pair of mustard-colored boots that went all the way up to her knees. She accessorized the look with a statement gold necklace ornate chandelier necklace. Do not miss her sunglasses that added a classy touch to her stunning visage.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ black heeled boots for extra glam

We can’t get enough of the moment when Priyanka Chopra strutted down the Met Gala carpet in 2017. Turning heads in a custom Ralph Lauren trench coat dress, she wowed us all and rightly so.

The spectacular extended train, décolletage-flaunting raised collars and plunging neckline surely added to her eye-grabbing appearance. A risqué front slit further set the temperatures soaring. Flaunting her love for boots, she paired the ensemble with simple black pointed heeled boots that not only elongated her already tall frame but added to the overall appeal. Further, her accessories included metallic sculptural hoops made for a stunning red carpet moment. The striking top-knot perfectly balanced style and sophistication and we are taking notes, PC.

Tara Sutaria’s black combat boots to elevate basic looks

Turn to Tara Sutaria if you are looking for inspiration on styling boots to elevate the most basic looks. Proving her knack for all-black outfits, the actress jetted off to London earlier this year in a black oversized tee and cycling shorts. The way she styled her outfit with ankle boots truly stole our hearts.

Adding luxe elements, she carried a Louis Vuitton bag and also wore matching sunglasses and a watch for some extra glam. Further, with minimal makeup and hair left straight and flowing, she completed her look. Not one to compromise with style while ensuring comfort, she picked a pair of black combat boots with and it was indeed a masterclass on how to ace experimental looks.

Keep it chic with ankle-length boots just like Rashmika Mandanna

Here, Rashmika Mandanna’s choice of black ankle-length boots truly added charm and style to her look. She kept it chic and pretty in a black full-sleeved T-shirt teamed up with checkered printed gray hued pants.

The bottoms also came with unique prints interposed in between the blocks. As for the top, its silhouette, neckline, length of the hem and pattern, all screamed comfort and simplicity.

Go bold with chelsea heeled boots like Disha Patani

As Disha Patani began the promotions of her film Yodha earlier this year, we got a fashion mic drop moment when she was clicked on her way to the airport. Never knew an all-black outfit with heeled boots could be responsible for a dramatic rise in mercury levels until Disha stepped out in one.

The actress wore a strapless structured corset with a micro mini skater skirt. Despite being dolled up fully in monochrome, she stood out in the crowd, thanks to her captivating boots from Louis Vuitton carrying the brand's monogram on it. Her hair and makeup were minimally done and there was nothing about the look that we did not love.

As we are done rolling out noteworthy looks from Bollywood and Hollywood’s fashion diaries to serve some inspiring lessons on styling boots, it’s time for you to pick your favorite one and let us know which one of the above looks you liked the most.

