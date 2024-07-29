ICW 2024: Aditya Roy Kapur turns showstopper for Kunal Rawal in navy patola-inspired sherwani and black denim patiala pants

India Couture Week (ICW) 2024 has begun, and the biggest fashion designers and stunning movie stars have started to support the launching of the latest collection in fashion couture. This year's event has already garnered much attention; one of the spectacular moments was the new collection ‘Sehra,’ by renowned designer Kunal Rawal, where Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur walked the ramp and turned showstopper for him.

Kunal Rawal’s collection Sehra features innovative and classic designs, intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and a rich color palette. To better understand it, let’s look closely at Aditya Roy Kapur’s outfit.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s outfit for ICW 2024

Aditya Roy Kapur closed the show in a navy-patola-inspired sherwani, a standout piece from Kunal Rawal’s collection. The sherwani features intricate oxidized gunmetal embroidery that adds a unique touch of class and modernity. The detailing, with its elegant metallic sheen, complements the deep navy blue, creating a striking contrast that enhances the garment’s visual appeal.

Taking a bold departure from pants and pajamas, Aditya paired the sherwani with black denim patiala pants. The choice introduced an element of street tailoring into the ensemble, and the frayed hem added an edgy and casual twist. The sherwani and denim frayed patiala pants created a perfect balance between traditional and street styles.

Aditya’s accessories & glam

Accessorizing was done properly to complement Aditya Roy Kapur's overall look. The only piece of jewelry he wore was a glossy silver chain that matched the metallic beads on his sherwani. Neat grooming was evident from his well-trimmed and arranged hair, which also gave him a rough look.

The whole look was accessorized with a pair of shiny black shoes, giving the outfit a more polished and finished look that combined contemporary and classic elements into one ensemble.

As ICW 2024 continues, this striking ensemble will surely be remembered as a striking moment.

