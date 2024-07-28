Aditi Rao Hydari's teal and black sharara set worth Rs 55,000 is apt for brides-to-be looking to slay their mehendi look

Aditi Rao Hydari has a strong affinity for ethnic outfits, and you’re likely aware of it, if you follow her. She never fails to leave us speechless when she appears on the scene wearing these stunning ensembles. And, Saturday, July 27, was no different.

At an event, Aditi wowed everyone with her stunning ethnic ensemble. She looked heavenly, and it’s no surprise that everyone is raving about her outfit. From the intricate details to elegant design, Aditi’s look was a perfect example of elegance and grace. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s ethnic look

Aditi Rao Hydari grabbed attention at an occasion with her beautiful outfit from the shelves of Bhumika Sharma. She looked stunning in a teal jacket and sharara set that was a lovely combination of traditional and contemporary fashion.

Her jacket was a striking piece of clothing. It boasted a vibrant teal color adorned with black blossom prints, giving it a chic and elegant feel. The jacket had structured shoulders, full sleeves with golden tassel details and V neckline adorned with white embroidery. The buttoned front of the jacket gave it a classic and refined touch.

The Hey Sinamika actress wore similar sharara pants with the jacket to finish the ensemble. The sharara pants were also in rich teal blue, featuring the same black blossom prints as the jacket. They had flared bottoms with pleated designs that added to the elegant style of the jacket. Her outfit is worth Rs.55,000.

Aditi’s accessories and glam

The actress accessorised her outfit with a beautiful polki necklace featuring an emerald drop pendant. It added regal elegance to her outfit. Matching earrings completed the look, ensuring that the jewellery matched with her outfit.

For her make-up, the Wazir actress opted for soft mauve lipstick and matching eyeshadow to create a synchronised look. Her mascara laden lashes and winged eyeliner accentuated her eyes, giving a dramatic yet graceful look.

For some natural glow, she applied a little blush on cheeks. Her hairstyle featured a middle-parted bun with face framing strands, which completed her beautiful look.

Aditi’s outfit was not just a feast for the eyes but also a reminder of why ethnic wear is so special. The actress continues to be a fashion inspiration, showing us all how traditional clothing can look effortlessly chic and absolutely stunning.

Do let us know in the comments what you think about her latest look!

