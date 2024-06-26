Ditch the bodycon dresses and skinny jeans! Oversized shirts and baggy pants are the new casual must-haves. Janhvi Kapoor and Triptii Dimri carry these outfits with such confidence, making them look like the trendiest picks for chill days. These comfy yet chic outfits are undeniably perfect for relaxed outings.

These looks literally prove that style and comfort can indeed go hand-in-hand. Okay, now let’s take a look at what we are talking about without wasting any time.

Janhvi Kapoor looked effortlessly chic in a chill airport look:

The Roohi actress is known for her ability to carry all her looks with charm and confidence. This was true for her latest airport-ready ensemble as well. It featured a stylish sage green, oversized full-sleeve shirt, which was left open to display her black camisole top. The shirt’s sleeves were also rolled up to give the off-duty outfit a rather casual and laid-back vibe.

The Dhadak actress paired it with high-waisted and ankle-length black pants that perfectly matched the camisole top. The stylish pants had a dramatically wide-legged silhouette that showed us that one can slay in comfortable picks as well. She completed her sassy airport look with tan-colored sneakers, which looked great with the casual fit.

For accessories, Janhvi Kapoor kept things minimalistic and added sleek glasses along with a matching ring and a colorful printed scarf to elevate her look. But even she couldn’t resist adding an unexpected luxe twist to her look with a nude-colored Hermès Birkin tote bag. It matched her sneakers and added some more charm to the fit.

Advertisement

Further, her no-makeup look allowed for her natural beauty to shine through. She also styled her dark tresses into a half-open and half-tied hairstyle with flicks from both ends, held together at the back, with a pastel green hair clip. The whole look was just perfect for chill days and travel-friendly picks.

Triptii Dimri looked stylish in a casual blue-hued ensemble:

The Animal actress loves to wear soft and pastel shades to capture the essence of leisure. This is precisely why she wears cool shades for her off-duty looks. This was visible true for her latest ensemble for a casual day around town as well. The stylish look featured an oversized blue full-sleeve shirt with a white striped print that looked great on the diva. She also rolled up her sleeves to give it an easy vibe.

The Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam actress further paired her buttoned-up shirt with matching light blue denim jeans. These high-waisted and ankle-length jeans also had a baggy silhouette that played perfectly with the shirt’s oversized look. It was also rolled up at the edges for a chill look. Triptii completed her outfit with contrasting sneakers, giving a rather sporty edge to her fit.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Triptii Dimri took the minimalistic route with her accessories to subtly elevate her look while keeping the focus fixed on the same. This list included layered, small gold hoop earrings with a pretty ring on her finger. These choices complemented the chill aesthetic. But she also added a luxury twist with an LV sling bag.

Moreover, Dimri chose to leave her locks open and cascading freely down her back. This effortlessly manageable hairstyle complemented the diva’s natural makeup look. The fresh-faced look featured a delicate dab of blush with just a hint of glossy pink lip tint for nourished lips. This subtle look enhanced her natural glow. These picks were great for casual occasions.

So, are you ready to embrace the baggy revolution? Oversized shirts and baggy pants are more than just a comfy celebrity-approved trend; they’re a way to express your unique style and redefine what chill looks like. So, don’t be afraid to experiment and have fun—fashion, after all, is all about feeling confident and comfortable in your own skin, don’t you agree?

Advertisement

Which one of these two trendy looks was your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: 5 times Karisma Kapoor showed us how to serve wedding-ready looks in statement anarkali suits