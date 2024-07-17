Isha Ambani elevates the mixing and matching trend with two different earrings

Isha Ambani, a true style icon, turned heads throughout her brother Anant's wedding festivities. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, this heiress to the Ambani family, truly outshone herself during the extravagant wedding celebrations. Her wardrobe showcased a delightful interplay between modern silhouettes and timeless Indian traditions. But it was her jewelry that became the talk of the town.

From breathtaking emeralds to a masterpiece of multi-colored diamonds, Isha's jewelry choices transcended the conventional fashion boundaries. We won’t be lying if we say Isha's jewelry selections offered a glimpse into the Ambani family's love for exquisite gems. On one such occasion, Isha opted to dazzle us all with a unique styling trick with her jewelry. More than just stunning pieces, it was Isha's styling that is sure to set a whole new trend, inspiring fashionistas to embrace the trend of mixing and matching. Let’s take a closer look.

Isha Ambani adorned different earrings and set a new fashion trend

The Ambani family’s darling daughter served some impeccable looks throughout the wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika. Be it with her exquisite designer wear, or with her luxury-dripping blingy diamonds, Isha Ambani turned heads and how. Each jewelry piece that this heiress wore whispered tales of the Ambani family's penchant for exquisite craftsmanship and their embrace of both heritage and contemporary elegance.

Amidst the elaborate looks that she dazzled us with, the avid fashion lover in us caught on to one tiny styling detail. For the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony held on 13 July 2024, Isha opted to wear a stunning Manish Malhotra ensemble.

The stunning white silk brocade lehenga was embroidered with real silver zardozi. It was accentuated further with a woven brocade blouse and a pure white silk dupatta that tied the look with a dash of richness. Styled by celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha looked ethereal in this couture which turned out to be the perfect canvas for her exquisite and royal Navratna jewelry that she opted for.

Here’s how Isha Ambani aced her jewellery game with the mix-and-match trend

Adding the perfect amount of color to her monotone white designer lehenga, Isha Ambani schooled us how to look like true royalty. Turning heads for all the right reasons, the multi-colored Navratna choker that Mrs. Piramal wore was the perfect way to seal her royalty-dripping look. Featuring nine colorful and precious gemstones encrusted with diamonds, the choker around Isha’s neck was designed by contemporary Indian jewelry designer Viren Bhagat.

While the stunning necklace certainly was eye-grabbing, it was this fashionista’s choice of earrings that had us swooning. Jumping on the mix-and-match styling wagon, Isha was seen wearing floral-shaped earrings but in two distinct colors. While one was an emerald green earring, she wore a white diamond earring in her other ear. Even though mixed and matched, these gorgeous earrings perfectly complemented her choker and tied the look together.

Further, Isha styled her look with a stunning diamond kamarband, diamond cocktail rings, and matching bangles on her wrists. With glam by the makeup maverick Mickey Contractor, Isha opted for a subtle makeup base and sealed her look with nude lips, brown eyeshadow, and a green stone bindi. With a sleek ponytail, Mrs. Piramal looked nothing less than a diva.

We love how Isha Ambani’s sartorial choices for Anant and Radhika’s wedding were a captivating interplay between modern silhouettes and timeless Indian traditions. This entrepreneur diva took her game up a notch and we are taking notes. What do you think of her mix-and-match earring style? Comment down below and let us know!

