Isha Ambani's second look in Manish Malhotra saree is an ode to flourishing bond between bride Radhika Merchant and groom Anant Ambani

The Ambani family’s royalty-dripping looks continue to pour in, with ladies taking over the fashion arena quite literally. As enthusiasts eagerly await a glimpse of this big fat Indian wedding and more looks being served on the fashion carpet, we have Isha Ambani Piramal redefining traditional wear goals. She ate and left no crumbs in her first look for the wedding day, designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Now, she has taken it a notch higher with a captivating floral saree.

The serene special couture from Manish Malhotra’s collection beautifully captured Isha Ambani’s regal aura. In a series of breathtaking images posted by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the stylist expressed that the custom floral embroidered saree has been created as Isha’s ode to a flourishing bond between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and the love of a growing family.

Isha Ambani’s exquisite six yards of elegance are too elegant to be missed

Isha Ambani’s exquisite sari featured a real zari border made from pure silver and real gold. The intricate design and luxurious materials used to add the regal appeal reflected the artistry and dedication of the artisans to their craft, making it a true treasure.

The subtle-hued color palette of the six yards of elegance played along the shades of pink, pastel green, red, peach, and golden. Further adorned with floral motifs woven together through gold sleek detailing added a panache to her look.

Isha Ambani flaunts her styling finesse like a pro

Maintaining the regal look, she paired the traditional drape with a half-sleeved blouse accentuated with a similar embroidery as that of the saree. Keeping the extravaganza event in mind, she carried another dupatta draped on her shoulder. The sage green-hued dupatta with heavy gold embellishments all over added a harmonious finish, making the fit perfect for an event like Ambani's wedding.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Isha Ambani wore some statement-making accessories. Her attention to detail left us spellbound. She wore a heavy choker necklace encrusted with pearls, mirrors, and diamonds, which blended well with the royalty exuded by her overall appearance.

That’s not all. Even with her matching earrings, a stack of bangles, a unique ring adorning her fingers, and eye-catching maangtika, she truly aced the accessories department, and all we want is to stare at the beauty that Isha is.

Isha’s makeup was as flawless as her radiant beauty. With subtle nude shades of blush, contour, eye shadow, and lip color, she added the right amount of glam required to elevate her ethereal charm. Further, she kept her center-parted tresses pinned at the back to create a fuss-free appearance.

Given her day-one looks for the wedding day, we can’t wait to see what Isha Ambani has in store for the upcoming events. Meanwhile, comment below and let us know whether you approve of her floral embroidered saree.

