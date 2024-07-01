Isha Ambani’s soft pink kurta set is all you need for intimate puja ceremonies and family gatherings

The Ambani household is abuzz with excitement as preparations to host the wedding ceremony for Anant Ambani are underway. Amidst this busy schedule, Isha Ambani, Anant’s sister, looked gorgeous when she recently went to offer prayers for her brother at a temple, accompanied by her husband, Anand Piramal. While the occasion was steeped in spiritual significance, all eyes were on Isha’s elegant and minimal outfit.

Isha Ambani is known for being a well-dressed woman to the point of perfection. For this occasion, she went for an exquisite but minimal dress, which was in harmony with the solemnity of the temple visit. Let’s break down her latest look.

Isha Ambani’s latest look

For her temple visit, Isha Ambani opted for a long kurta in a soft, soothing shade of light pink. Her kurta boasted a relaxed fit, providing comfort without compromising on style. It was elegantly detailed with intricate silver gota patti embroidery along the neckline, bodice, cuffs, and borders, giving her kurta a much-needed bling.

Complementing the kurta were matching palazzo pants, designed with a flared silhouette that offered fluidity and movement. The pants were adorned with minimal white and silver embroidery, harmonizing with the kurta's aesthetics.

Similar to the event where Isha wore it, this kurta set is perfect for family gatherings such as weddings, engagements, or festive celebrations where you want to look traditional yet stylish. You can also wear it for daytime events like brunches, garden parties, or baby showers.

Advertisement

Isha’s accessories and glam

In terms of make-up and accessories, the businesswoman took less is more route. She accessorized her outfit with a sleek, dainty gold chain and a tiny red bindi on her forehead, which enhanced the traditional appeal. She opted for silver strapped sandals, which matched the borders of her kurta.

Keeping with the minimalistic approach, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter chose minimal make-up with an emphasis on kajal to define her eyes, highlighting her natural beauty without the use of any cosmetics. Her hair, tied in a messy ponytail, conveyed a casual look and was perfectly suited for the occasion.

For those people who like simple and elegant clothes, Isha Ambani’s decision to wear a pink kurta set during the temple visit can be seen as a perfect style reference. Her outfit perfectly embodies the concept of ‘less is more,’ especially within settings prioritizing tradition and spirituality.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon's crisp white jacket and asymmetric skirt ensemble is a flawless choice for formal meetings