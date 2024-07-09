With some of the most fashionable style statements at her brother Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding celebration, Isha Ambani has proved she’s the ultimate fashionista. Her outfit choices are the perfect inspiration for the upcoming wedding season. And Isha took it a notch above with her latest look for the Haldi ceremony!

Let’s just zoom right in and have a detailed glance at Isha Ambani’s cute and colorful ensemble for some major wedding season-ready style motivation.

Isha Ambani’s colorful and modern fusional fit:

Isha Ambani has taken it upon herself to up the fashion quotient at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. Her outfit for the Haldi was a perfect blend of playfulness and whimsy, and it is nothing less than superb!

The fun ensemble, styled to perfection by Anaita Shroff Adjania, featured a multicolored lehenga set, designed by Torani. The diva’s incomparably gorgeous custom lehenga set was so captivating that it was hard to take our eyes off it.

The classy pick consisted of a modern halter-neck top with fringed tassels and beautifully intricate embroidery work. Nita Ambani's daughter's spectacular colorful and sleeveless crop top-like blouse was also embellished with elegant doris, which were adorned with colorful tassels, elevating the vibe of the entire ensemble.

Further, the backless design and form-fitting silhouette of the top helped her give a modern twist to her fit by accentuating her curves. This was further paired with an exquisite high-waisted and floor-length skirt that was all things comfortable and extremely stylish.

This elegant skirt was beautifully crafted from raw silk, making it all the more luxurious and opulent. It also had colorful panels with pleats, which were delicately embroidered with vertical lines and a quirky heart-shaped design, celebrating the power of Anant and Radhika’s love.

The lehenga skirt was also elevated with shimmery sequin and threadwork. She completed the look with colorful heels to give a well-thought-out appeal to her classy choice.

Isha Ambani’s accessories and glam choices:

Talking about her accessories choices, Ambani went with kept her picks very modern to add to her colorful and fusional ensemble. This list included gorgeous ornate bracelets, statement-worthy ear-cuffs with elegantly dangling pearl attachments, and matching rings on her fingers. These choices added some bling to her look, elevating it, without stealing attention from the mesmerizing outfit.

Coming to her hairstyle, Isha left her dark tresses open and styled them in a naturally flowing way.

Last but definitely not least, even Ambani’s makeup look was flawless. She went with a natural-looking and radiant base with expertly darkened and filled eyebrows. She also added a kohl-lined look with some volumizing mascara to define her eyes.

She also added a pop of color with some blush and pretty berry-pink lipstick.

What did you think of Isha Ambani’s fusional look? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

