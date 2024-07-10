Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Isha's bandhani saree to Shloka’s gamthi lehenga, 5 times when the family embraced tradition with luxury

The pre-wedding ceremonies of the high-profile marriage of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have already started and the celebrations are going on in the presence of guests from all corners of the world.

Guests have descended upon the venue, bringing with them a blend of global fashion trends and traditional Indian attires. The Ambani family, known for their luxurious lifestyle and opulent celebrations, has once again set the bar high. However, despite the grandeur, there is a noticeable emphasis on tradition and heritage, reflecting the family’s deep-rooted values and cultural connection. Here is a look at how the overjoyed family is showcasing their love for tradition with their outfits.

Isha Ambani’s bandhani saree

Isha Ambani, at the Memaru ceremony, chose to wear a beautiful orange saree from the shelves of Arpita Mehta. Bandhani is a traditional tie and Dye technique from Gujarat, known for its intricate designs and vibrant colors. With this saree, she showcased her deep connection with Gujarati heritage. It was a perfect blend of traditional and modern elements celebrating her roots most stylishly.

Radhika Merchant’s mom’s jewelry

At her Mausalu ceremony, Radhika Merchant wore a gorgeous lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. To add a touch of family heritage, Radhika paired the lehenga with her mother’s traditional jewelry. The bride’s look was a beautiful tribute to her roots while honoring her mother and the desi tradition.

Nita Ambani’s handcrafted saree

During the pre-wedding ceremonies, Nita Ambani represented Indian traditions embracing her culture in a stunning silver Kanjivaram saree. This special saree was designed by Swadesh, a socio-commercial venture exclusively promoting India’s arts and handloom sector in collaboration with Manish Malhotra.

Made by the weavers of South India, the saree had been accentuated by the zardozi embroidery done by Malhotra. Nita’s choice depicted her respect towards the Indian value systems and how she appreciates the Indian handcrafted products.

Shloka Ambani’s Gujarati lehenga

Shloka Ambani's lehenga for the pre-wedding celebrations had colorful styles and conventional gamthi printings which can only be found in Gujarat. This fine lehenga paid homage to her motherland as it had been characterized by bright shades and elaborate designs to mark off her belongingness. Also, this garment spoke volumes about how much respect she has for her customs while giving a modern touch to her overall look.

Anant Ambani in Gujarati jacket

Anant Ambani, during his sangeet ceremony, chose a navy blue bandhgala embellished with pure gold hand embroidery. This attire was the reflection of the grandeur of this event and it showcased his lavish taste in fashion. Moreover, to add his personal touch, he put a tiger brooch on his coat signifying that he loved animals all his life long.

This was also a tribute to the Vantra Foundation, a wildlife rescue foundation in Jamnagar which is his grandmother’s hometown. His outfit blended luxury with heartfelt significance, honoring his family heritage and his passion for animal welfare.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is not just about two people getting married, but it is a festival of love that combines luxury and tradition. The events demonstrated that although the Ambanis are among the wealthiest families globally, they still hold onto their traditions dearly.

As festivities continue the entire world wonders at them, not just showering love on them but equally appreciating the diverse Indian culture exhibited during the grand wedding festivities.

