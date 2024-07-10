Isha Ambani's green and pink half-saree for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities looks like it came straight from a royal closet

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is around the corner and the pre-wedding festivities of the couple are in full swing. It looks like this will be the wedding of the year on July 12. The Ambani family, always in news for their lavish parties and exquisite dressing sense, is back in the news with Ambani ladies serving stunning looks one after another. Among them, Isha Ambani stands out with her gorgeous outfits, being a symbol of a glad sister.

Isha Ambani is a fashion icon serving sartorial inspiration every now and then, and her pre-wedding outfits give testimony to this fact. Stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania posted pictures of Isha Ambani from the pre-wedding function in which her graceful look was highlighted once again. Let’s delve into her latest look.

Isha Ambani’s look from pre-wedding festivities

Isha Ambani’s outfit was a visual treat. She wore a south Indian style half saree coming from the shelves of designer Anuradha Vakil. The saree she wore featured a green lehenga adorned with intricate golden motifs and embroidery. The lehenga’s hem, which contrasted beautifully with a vibrant pink color, added an extra layer of charm to the outfit.

The highlight of Isha’s outfit was the dupatta, which she draped in saree style. The pink dupatta was embellished with delicate golden embroidery and featured a thick golden and green border, adding a regal touch to the ensemble. Isha blended the outfit with traditional elements really well.

She paired the saree with an off-white blouse that complemented the vibrant colors of the lehenga and dupatta. The blouse featured a round neck and half sleeves. It was adorned with golden embroidery, giving a put-together look and also balanced the intricate details of lehenga and dupatta.

Isha Ambani’s accessories and glam

To complete her look, the businesswoman opted for exquisite accessories to enhance her traditional attire. She adorned her wrists with white and golden kadas and bangles, and a ring added a touch of sparkle. Her choice of pearl-adorned earrings and a large golden necklace with emerald details added a touch of regality to her look.

Her make-up was kept natural, with a focus on enhancing her radiant complexion. She opted for kohl-lined eyes, neat brows, a nude glossy lip, and blushed and highlighted cheeks, creating a fresh and glowing look. Her hair was tied in a long braid, adorned with golden Kundan choti and white round gajra, adding a traditional and elegant finish to her ensemble.

As the festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant go on, Isha Ambani is again turning heads with royal outfits. Her south Indian style saree is one such outfit that has left everyone speechless. For the rest of the yet unseen functions, we can't wait to see what other stylish attires she is going to dazzle us with.

