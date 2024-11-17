Kajol's chic look in Aisha Rao’s Starboard and Port printed pantsuit can be your perfect wedding function inspiration

Kajol Devgn is here to set some serious fashion goals that are definitely worth adding to your wardrobe. With the wedding season in full swing, why not take some style tips from your favorite Bollywood stars? They excel at bringing elegance and glamour to any occasion. Recently, Kajol shared a photo of herself in a stunning printed pantsuit, which could be the ideal outfit for a wedding function.

Our all-time favorite actress from the '90s, Kajol, recently took to her Instagram to showcase her boss-lady vibes in this fashionable pantsuit. The ensemble, featuring a Starboard & Port printed jacket and trousers by Aisha Rao, comes with a price tag of Rs 54,900. With full sleeves and a collar, this jacket is an excellent choice for a wedding event. She buttoned it in the middle and paired it with a sparkling inner garment, adding a perfect touch of sophistication.

When we look at the outfit, we see that she paired her jacket with matching printed trousers. The high-waisted trousers, which come with side pockets, create an effortlessly cool look. So, if you’re unsure about what to wear to your friend’s, sister’s, or brother’s wedding, this ensemble is a perfect choice.

The Dilwale actress kept her hair open but styled it slightly. She added subtle waves and parted her shoulder-length hair to the side, allowing her outfit and makeup to take center stage. To enhance her overall appearance, she went for bold makeup. For her eyes, she chose smokey effects that were accentuated by defined brows. Soft blush on her cheeks and nude lipstick completed her understated yet charming look.

Kajol Devgn’s recent look is the perfect inspiration for your wedding function. It showcases a stylish outfit that is comfortable, easy to wear, and cost-effective. You can relax and enjoy the wedding festivities, knowing that your favorite Bollywood celebrities provide endless ideas to help you shine at any celebration.

How would you like to style this outfit? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

