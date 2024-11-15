Karan Johar in Kanika Goyal’s suit turns retro tech into high fashion, pairing a telephone dial brooch with liquid-gold handbag art

The famous producer has become the ultimate style guru in the Bollywood industry, with his fashion game often beyond imagination. Now, Karan Johar is again breaking fashion norms, showcasing that even men’s fashion can set huge standards. He recently attended the opening event of Art Mumbai in a suit, but certain details blew our minds. Let’s check them out!

For the special event in Mumbai, Karan Johar made a glamorous appearance wearing an off-white suit by Kanika Goyal. The tailored-fit blazer featured straight silhouettes and white button accents. The pocket details on both sides added a comfortable and elegant touch. The Koffee with Karan host paired his off-white blazer with a matching shirt, whose perfectly styled collar popped right from the middle of the blazer neckline.

To add a bit of glam, he styled his suit with a brooch, and it wasn’t something ordinary. The brooch from Schiaparelli resembled a telephone dial—something you might have never expected. This unique detail feels like a must-try addition for a bold style statement.

And just when we thought his style ended there, he shook things up with a striking accessory. He carried a golden handbag that added a classy touch to his look. The golden, melting Birkin art by Sanuj Birla was a sight to behold. The bag, which resembled molten gold, might confuse you for a second.

Karan Johar styled his hair back smoothly, adding a bit of volume at the front. The sides were neatly styled, with each strand perfectly in place. For a more glamorous look, he chose to wear oversized transparent glasses, making him the perfect style inspiration for many.

Finally, for the last touch, the producer went beyond the usual footwear. He opted for pointed shoes with a slight heel, adding just the right amount of edge to his look. From head to toe, there wasn’t a feature you could ignore. With his choice of suit to his footwear, everything about him says "glamour" for a reason.

