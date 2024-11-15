Sonam Kapoor stuns in a never-seen-before tie-dye gown with a custom-structured jacket by Bloni Atelier

Sonam Kapoor, a true style icon, has often wowed us with her glamorous and unique ensembles, and her recent look was no exception, bringing a fresh “never-seen-before” appeal. At a recent shoe store launch event in Mumbai, she wore a stunning gown layered with a structured jacket, looking as incredible as expected. Let's dive into the details of her look.

Sonam Kapoor wore a hand tie-dye print gown paired with a matching structured jacket from Bloni Atelier. The pure silk gown showcased tie-dye prints reminiscent of tree growth rings, exuding luxurious and sophisticated vibes. As for the hemline, it wasn't your typical knee or ankle length. Designed with an ultra-long hemline, the dress flowed onto the floor, adding a dramatic effect to her ensemble.

The layered blazer featured custom-fitting and structured details, blending effortless style with bold flair. With unique rubber-panel sleeves, it stood out from typical blazer designs. Complementing her turtleneck gown, she buttoned the jacket in the middle, capturing the ultimate "I’m here to slay" vibe.

As for her makeup, Sonam kept the focus on her outfit. She chose a subtle yet glamorous look, with a hint of blush on her cheeks and a shimmering eyeshadow for a touch of sparkle, accentuated by a smokey effect at the corners. A nude lipstick shade added a refined finish, perfectly elevating her luxurious ensemble.

Advertisement

The Neerja actress chose to wear her hair down, styled in a middle part, letting it flow naturally to her waist—a look that captivated attention and made us fall in love with her effortless style. To keep comfortable at the event, she ditched the heels for Converse sneakers, which blended seamlessly with her outfit.

Overall, Sonam's gown and blazer ensemble perfectly showcases how to turn heads and confidently embrace personal style. Whether in gowns or traditional attire, she continually leaves us in awe, making us wish we could raid her closet!

ALSO READ: 5 best Mrunal Thakur-inspired looks that prove Anarkali is back in trend and can be the perfect wedding guest outfit