Yay or Nay? Karan Johar wears blonde braided hair tie and eye brooch, collectively costing Rs 3,45,790 with brown suit

Karan Johar, a man who wears many hats, reminded us all last night, October 7, why he is Bollywood’s ultimate fashion icon. Yesterday, he proved the same yet again as he attended an event in Mumbai. He looked dapper in a pantsuit with accessories ft. a braided hair tie and an eye brooch that made our jaws drop. Let’s take a closer look at it.

Karan Johar walked in wearing a perfectly tailored brown pantsuit that oozed sophistication. The double-breasted blazer, with its full sleeves and luxe fabric, ensured he was serving both comfort and class in equal measure. The front button closure added a polished touch, and the flap pocket design kept things functional and aesthetically sharp. He paired this with a crisp collared shirt that peaked from beneath the blazer.

But trust Karan to throw in something wild and unexpected. Just when we were admiring the tailored perfection of the outfit, our eyes couldn’t help but zoom in on that tie. The wasn’t your run-of-the-mill tie; this was a Schiaparelli masterpiece, designed like a hair braid in blonde. Karan, being the risk-taker he is, tied a blonde braided tie around his shirt, making it the pièce de résistance of his look.

The addition of the blonde braid tie brought in a quirky, eclectic touch that surprisingly worked well with the sophisticated brown ensemble. And knowing KJo, it’s all about breaking glass ceilings and being ostentatious—and he succeeded once again. His hair tie flaunts a price tag of Rs 1,93,669.

Advertisement

It was yet another accessory that had fashionistas gushing—the Schiaparelli—the eye brooch worn by the head honcho of Dharma Productions. And it was not just any brooch; it was a statement piece that only KJo could flaunt with such finesse.

The gilded brass eye brooch was mesmerizing, featuring sparkling crystal rhinestones and briolettes for a high-fashion touch. Its green iris, made from printed resin, added to its lifelike allure

Karan, in his ever-stylish manner, pinned the brooch on the side of his blazer, giving his brown pantsuit a twist. The brooch comes with a price tag of Rs 1,52,121.

Karan Johar looked charming right from the start, thanks to his suave hairstyle that had his neat hair slick to the side. He wore a brown pair of shoes that completed the sophisticated look added by his suit, and his classic eyeglasses added a touch of intellect.

The greatest power move, however, was the oversized brown Hermes Kelly bag that he comfortably held in his hand. The designer-sculpted handbag completed the looks even more, showcasing the fact that KJo’s obsession with accessories and details is second to none. Karan Johar once again showed the world that no one does fashion like him.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Karan Johar sports Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla ivory sherwani for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding; CHECKOUT complete look