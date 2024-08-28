Karisma Kapoor’s bronze suit worth Rs 1,10,000 is made for a fashionable celebration this wedding season

Bollywood beauty Karisma Kapoor shared a series of pictures on social media looking nothing short of ethereal in a bronze-colored suit set from Anita Dongre. The outfit included a lovely kurta, matching bottoms and a dupatta that added a touch of elegance to her look. Let's take a closer look at her outfit.

Her suit set featured a full-sleeved bronze kurta that stood out with its round neckline, accented with a V cut. The kurta was beautifully adorned with intricate gotta patti, threadwork, zari, and sequin details, adding a touch of sparkle and sophistication. Karisma paired this with straight palazzo pants, which had similar embroidery on the hem, mirroring the exquisite work on the kurta.

To complete the look, she draped a matching dupatta over her shoulders. The dupatta in the same rich bronze hue featured intricate embroidery, tying the outfit together in a seamless, elegant style. Her kurta is priced at an impressive Rs 1,10,000.

For accessories, the Raja Hindustani actress kept it elegant in silver jhumkas and golden juttis, adding a touch of traditional charm and making her outfit look cohesive. Her make-up was equally stunning, with mauve glossy lipstick, soft smokey eyes and red micro-bindi. She enhanced her natural glow with blushed cheeks and a radiant base. Her hair was styled in soft, open waves in the middle part, perfectly complementing the graceful ensemble.

A beautiful bronze suit is perfect for various special occasions. This beautiful piece is ideal for celebrations such as Diwali or Navratri; it adds sophistication to the festive mood. It also fits all weddings, both during pre-wedding functions and as guests in the ceremony.

One can flaunt such a traditional and modern mix during family reunions and cultural occasions. Besides, it can serve as an elegant statement at formal parties or high-end dinners where one needs to dazzle without being ostentatious.

If you have been following Karisma Kapoor, you will know that the kurta and suit sets collection is another highlight of her ethnic wardrobe. She chooses kurtas/suits with unique prints and embroidery. They are tailored to perfection, making them comfortable and stylish. She pairs them with matching bottoms and dupattas for a coordinated look.

Karisma Kapoor's ethnic fashion is characterized by blending the tradition with a pinch of contemporary. She always makes timeless choices that are both classy and sophisticated. Whether you need some inspiration for an occasion or you simply aim at having an addition of ethnic style into your closet, Karisma’s dressing sense is just right for you.

