Kate Middleton’s top 4 fashion moments that prove Princess of Wales was, is and will always remain iconiqué

After Kate Middleton entered the royal family, it was quite clear that she would put fashionistas to shame with her class and elegant outfits. And she did. exactly. that. With many mic-drop fashion moments, her timeless and elegant taste and affinity for monochrome ensembles made her an exemplary member of the fashion arena. Simply put, Kate has had quite an impression on fashion, prompting fans and celebrities to recreate the looks she drops.

Here’s a lowdown on all the times the Princess of Wales wowed us all with her best style moments to date.

Kate’s purple midi dress for Wimbledon Tennis Championships

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14 this year. During the rare outing, the former Duchess of Cambridge opted for a custom Safiyaa gown in royal purple. The event-appropriate outfit came with a ruched bodice and softly flared skirt. A mid-length hem, A-line midi shape and structured sleeves crafted from heavy crepe truly elevated her charm.

To accessorize her Wimbledon-worthy fit, Kate elevated her look in Sabine Hoop earrings from British jeweler By Pariah. Considering the elegant dress that came with a slightly modified neckline from the original one, she ditched a neckpiece and instead carried a nude box bag.

To finish off her look, she wore Camilla Elphick sling-back pumps, with her hair styled in a relaxed side-parting. Her makeup was kept minimal to not overwhelm her look.

Kate’s stunning blue Coat with Princess Diana’s Earrings

With her arrival at the Christmas Day service at the church of Sandringham, Kate Middleton proved that monochrome is always a success. The highlight of her outfit? The impeccably cut Klein blue coat with structured shoulders and figure-hugging silhouette. For further styling, the Princess of Wales wore a turtleneck knit top underneath the coat and completed the look with a pair of navy blue suede chunky-heeled boots. Adept at styling a single tone, Kate pulled off the look like a pro and we are taking notes.

Keeping the Christmas festivities in her mind, she adorned her tresses with a fascinator. PS: it is not your regular hair accessory and came with two feathers in the shape of arrows crossed over a central bow. Styling her hair, she tied it in a half-up-do to flaunt her sapphire and diamond earrings. With a little dose of glam with coral blush, subtle contouring and highlighting and nude lip shade, she aced the Christmas look.

Kate’s monochrome style in head-to-toe ivory look

Kate’s appearance at Royal Carols: Together at Christmas at Westminster Abbey was equally noteworthy as she dressed in her quintessential all-white ensemble but with a twist. While her style is often marked by her affinity for formal dresses with mid-length hem, she took a U-turn last year and mostly relied on monochrome suits. For her Royal Carols look, she picked a head-to-toe ivory look. This included a long white coat by Chris Kerr layered over a plain crew neck sweater tucked into matching high-waisted wide-leg trousers accented with gold, double buttons from Holland Cooper.

Her accessory game was also on point. Adding a luxe touch, Kate carried a petite Mosaic bag from Scottish brand Strathberry priced at nearly Rs.51K (£475). As for her jewelry, the princess of Wales wore a pair of Van Cleef & Arpels earrings, with two white. Her footwear was picked carefully to perfect her look, as she stepped out wearing her suede stiletto pumps in a beige shade. Letting her wavy tresses cascade down freely, she wowed us all with her stunning presence.

Kate’s fiery red cape coat look

Kate wowed us all once again when she joined her husband Prince William and in-laws King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a ceremony at London’s Horse Guards Parade ground. For the occasion, she decided to make a fashion statement in a Catherine Walker cape coatdress crafted on a bright candy-apple red fabric. The captivating look boasted a cape coat adorned with a large bow at the neckline and concealed a shorter, matching red dress underneath.

With a pair of crimson suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi and a wide-brimmed red hat to seal the look, she proved her styling finesse. Not to mention her rectangular red shoulder bag with a small bow that was picked from the brand Miu Miu. For enough bling required for the event, she wore her sapphire-and-diamond engagement ring from Princess Diana and a set of matching drop earrings.

