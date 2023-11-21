Tiger 3 Day 9 Box Office: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif film crosses The Kerala Story; 4th highest grosser of 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi's action-drama film Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, emerged as the 4th highest grosser of 2023 in Hindi on its ninth day at the box office. With collections of around Rs 6.5 - 7 crores nett on its second Monday, the Salman Khan actioner 3 now stands at Rs 225.25 crores nett. The hold on second Monday was good courtesy a holiday in parts of the country and what needs to be seen is how it holds in the days to come, before Animal and Sam Bahadur take away performing screens.

Tiger 3 Collects Around Rs 6.75 Crores Nett On Its 9th Day In India For Hindi

Tiger 3 crossed the collections of The Kerala Story early on Monday and now there are only three films namely Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan that are ahead of it, among the films that have released this year in Hindi. There are a couple of films with potential about to release in December, in the form of Animal and Dunki and these are the only films that can change the rank of Tiger 3 from 4th to 5th or maybe even 6th.

Tiger 3 Will Soon Be Entering The Rs 400 Crore Gross Worldwide Club

Tiger 3's performance is good but nowhere close to what was expected of it. The film's global cume is around Rs 375 crores and in its lifetime, it will target a number in the vicinity of Rs 450 crores gross. Salman Khan's two films this year will have cumulatively collected around Rs 625 crores by the end of Tiger 3's run.

The day wise nett India collections (all languages) of Tiger 3 are as follows:-

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 42.25 crores 2 Rs 57 crores 3 Rs 42.50 crores 4 Rs 19.75 crores 5 Rs 16.75 crores 6 Rs 13 crores 7 Rs 18 crores 8 Rs 9.75 crores 9 Rs 6.75 crores Total Rs 225.25 crores nett in 9 days

