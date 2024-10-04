Katrina Kaif wears Tarun Tahiliani Kashida Paisley saree to Mumbai airport and it screams 'Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago'

Katrina Kaif was clicked at the Mumbai airport just a few minutes ago and we can't stop talking about how gorgeous she looked. Kaif, who was heading to Kochi for Navratri puja, picked a bright two-toned Tarun Tahiliani bandhani saree with a matching blouse. Keeping the look as simple and natural as possible, the stunner made her way through the airport with poise and grace.

There is no denying that the classic bandhani print with mirror and sequin work added a touch of timeless charm to her ensemble. The 6-yard piece came with with paisley motifs embroidered in signature kashida, accentuated with sequins, zari, gota and kundan, paired with a hand-embroidered tassel detailed blouse.

This is not the first time that Katrina Kaif has managed to amaze us with the choice of her traditional outfit. However, this time, her airport style has set fashion goals above and beyond for many, proving that traditional attire can be both comfortable and chic for travel.

While her look screams 'Tumhe koi haq nahi banta ki tum itni khoobsurat lago', beauty-wise Katrina decided to go with open hair in soft curls. Glossy lips, loads of mascara, and minimal makeup rounded off her look.

Letting her outfit do all the talking, the Tiger Zinda Hai actress accessorized her saree look with jhumka earrings.

Advertisement

What is Kashida Paisley saree?

For the unversed, Kashida paisley is a mix of Kashida embroidery and the paisley motif, a traditional and hand-embroidered art that originated in Jammu and Kashmir. The motifs of Kashida are usually made in thick and colorful threads while Paisley comes in tear-drop-shaped motifs that may have originated in Iran. In India, we call it kolka or buta.



ALSO READ: Navratri 2024: Dress up ideas for day 2 green color inspired by celebs like Aditi Rao Hydari, Karisma Kapoor, and more