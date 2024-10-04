Navratri 2024: Dress up ideas for day 2 green color inspired by celebs like Aditi Rao Hydari, Karisma Kapoor, and more

Navratri is a celebration marked by plenty of colors, happiness and prayers, with each day devoted to a particular color. The color Green, which represents prosperity, balance, and fertility is associated with Day 2 of Navratri. Green color not only carries the traditional value of the day but also gives a lot of different fashionable ideas. Be it a Garba night, family function or temple visit, why not incorporate green into your Navratri 2024 look, here are some of the stylish ways to do so.

Elegant green Anarkali suit

If you are going for a more sophisticated or regal look, a green Anarkali suit like Karisma Kapoor can be your go-to option. Opt for one with golden or silver embroidery, zari work, or intricate thread detailing. The long, flowy silhouette of the Anarkali adds grace to your overall look. You can accessorize with statement earrings and a matching clutch. For footwear, golden juttis or stylish heels will complement the attire beautifully. A subtle make-up look with bold eyeliner and nude lips will perfectly balance the outfit.

A green sharara set

For a chic and comfortable look on Navratri Day 2, opt for a green sharara set like Kriti Sanon with intricate embroidery or sequins. A flowy, embellished kameez paired with flared sharara pants offers both style and ease, perfect for dancing or rituals. Add a dupatta with tassels or gota patti borders for a festive touch. Accessorize with chandbalis or jhumkas, bangles or maang tikka for a traditional charm. For make-up, go with golden eyeshadow, bold eyeliner and blushed cheeks, and nude or pink lips. Style with hair in loose curls or a sleek bun with gajra for a graceful finish, ideal for any Navratri celebrations.

Advertisement

Embellished green kurta set

For Navratri, day 2, an embellished green kurta set like Aditi is a perfect blend of comfort and style. Choose a kurta with delicate embroidery, mirror work or sequins for a festive touch. Pair it with palazzo pants or churidar for a graceful and traditional look. A dupatta with gota patti, shimmer, beads or tassels will enhance the outfit’s elegance. Accessorize with dangling earrings, stackable bangles and a maang tikka for that festive glow. For make-up, opt for subtle eyeshadow or you can also pick bright colors and to balance it go for nude lips. Style your hair in soft curls or a neat bun to complete the look, ideal for family gatherings or temple visits.

On the second day of Navratri celebrations, the color green symbolizes peace and progress as well as encapsulates the elements of fashion. A traditional anarkali, a classy suit, or a stylist sharara set, whatever you pick, the emphasis has to be on the right accessories and makeup to complement such outfits.

Advertisement

Let the outfit you wear be in the mood of Navratri as you participate in the festival, full of happiness and devotion.It is time to don the color green and enjoy the celebration in its full glory!

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024: Last-minute yellow outfit ideas inspired by Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Aditi Rao Hydari