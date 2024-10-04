9 days of Navratri outfit ideas inspired by celebs like Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Alia Bhatt to dance garba all night

The most awaited time of Navratri has returned, and it's time to dance, celebrate, and dress up for the biggest festival of the year! And by dressing up, we don't just mean dancing to the dandiya beats or garba grooves – it's all about wearing outfits that will make you the center of attention in every circle. This Navratri, forget about the basics and opt for outfits that are quirky, glamorous, and unapologetically you. Here are 9 days of Navratri outfit ideas for 2024 to elevate your fashion game.

9 outfit ideas for Navratri

1.Twin colored lehenga

You can rock a twin-color lehenga for Navratri. It’s a perfect way to blend tradition with some modern twist. Opt for bold color combinations like red and pink, purple and red like Kiara Advani or royal blue and yellow, or emerald green and gold to make a statement. Pair a contrasting blouse and skirt, and tie it with a dupatta featuring both colors. Style it with chunky silver jewelry, like a statement necklace and jhumkas, and finish it with a sleek curl. Don’t forget bold make-up like kohl-rimmed eyes and bright lips for that festive vibe.

2.Multicolored saree

For Navratri, Shilpa Shetty’s multicolored saree will be a playful and bright option. This saree best represents the festivities with vibrant colors such as electric blue, fiery red, bright yellow, and green. To accessorize this saree, wear a blouse in the same color as the saree or one in red or blue. Accessorize while considering the occasion, such as traditional silver jewelry or mirrorwork, and wear loose wavy hair or a side braid. Add flashier eye makeup and a bright bindi to the look with a potli bag, making the look complete for Navratri.

Advertisement

3.Multicolored lehenga

A multicolored embellished lehenga like Janhvi Kapoor is a perfect Navratri showstopper! It exudes festive glam with hues like hot pink, teal, mustard, and purple adorned with mirrors and sequins. Pair it with a heavily embroidered blouse and sheer dupatta—style with chunky oxidized jewelry like a bold choker, jhumkas, and stacked bangles. Go for smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, and bold lips. Finish with a messy braided updo, soft curls, or a slick back bun with gajra to dazzle on the dandiya floor.

4.Bandhani lehenga

A bandhani lehenga like Alia Bhatt is a stunning choice for Navratri, especially for Garba. Opt for rich hues like red, purple, maroon, or emerald green with intricate white tie-dye patterns. Pair it with a matching blouse and a light dupatta with mirror work to highlight the bandhani print. Style with oxidized silver jewelry—a statement choker, jhumkas, maang tikka, and bangles. Finish with bold eyeliner, blushed cheeks, and a deep red or nude lip, and complete the look with a fishtail braid, low bun, or ponytail for an elegant festive vibe.

Advertisement

5.Sharara set

A sharara set like Ananya Panday is a versatile choice for Navratri, perfect for both minimal and bright looks. For a minimalist vibe, choose pastel shades like powder pink or soft lavender with subtle embellishments, pairing it with an embroidered kurta and matching dupatta. If you prefer vibrant options, go for bold colors like electric blue, deep red, or sunshine yellow with intricate details like zari work and mirror embellishments. Complete your look with oxidized jewelry, jhumkas, stacked bangles, and fresh and glowy make-up. You can style your hair in Dutch or crown braids for a stunning look.

6.Red saree

A red saree like Katrina Kaif is an elegant yet bold option for Navratri. After all, what day better calls upon energy than this festive occasion? Choose a saree in finer-textured fabrics like silk or georgette with heavy golden embroidery or mirror work to embellish its beauty further. A contrasting blouse—maybe golden or dark green—should be worn to offset the red beautifully.

Advertisement

Traditionally, the outfit is embellished with antique gold ornaments, jhumkas, bangles, and a statement necklace. When it comes to makeup, consider a dramatic eye with bold eyeliner and defined brows, along with a red lip to match the saree. Wear your hair in soft curls or a graceful bun, and prepare for some energetic celebrations!

7.Pastel saree

Taking a cue from Deepika Padukone, a pastel saree is an elegant Navratri piece with its soft, dreamy vibe. The perfect pastel hue dress in chiffon, georgette, or silk will shine on and make you feel glamorous at the same time. Choose sarees with intricate embroidery or lace borders for a more elegant look. Top it with a contrast Blouse backless design or ruffled sleeve.

Complement with dainty jewelry like studs, a thin bracelet, and a simple pendant necklace. Keep your makeup clean using a radiant foundation, soft pink blush, and a nude or pastel lip. Combine with loose waves or a sleek low bun, and your festive look is all sorted!

8.Anarkali suit

The Anarkali suit, like Kareena, is a chic and traditional option for Navratri that gives style and grace. Choose deep blue, rich red, or emerald green; the background will be brilliantly hued and intricately embroidered, with mirror work and zari-accented designs. Opt for a flared silhouette to give you room to move during Garba, and club it with a contrasting dupatta – heavily embroidered along the borders. Pair it with statement jewellery like chandbali, kadas & layered necklaces. You can go for kohl-rimmed eyes, glowing skin, and a glossy lip for makeup. Pull your hair back into a messy bun or loose curls for an elegant festive look!

Advertisement

9. Suit and churidar

A suit and churidar is a never-failing selection during Navratri since it is comfortable and classy. Choose bold colors like royal blue, deep maroon, or warm yellow in cotton, silk, or georgette fabrics like Sara Ali Khan.

Select a festive outfit with a heavily embroidered sequin or mirror work suit, a slim churidar, and a contrasting but decorative bordered dupatta. Complete the look with appropriate traditional jewelry like jhumkas, kadas, and a choker. In terms of makeup, go for a fresh finish; kohl applied bold eyes and bright lip color. Lastly, style your hair in cascaded waves or a neat, sleek ponytail or soft braid, put on festive attire, and enjoy the festivities smartly!

This Navratri, step away from the ordinary and let your outfit be as lively and energetic as your dandiya moves. Embrace bold colors, patterns, and decorations that exude fun, and prepare to dominate the dance floor wherever you go.

Get ready to make the most of the 9 days of Navratri in 2024 with some unique and innovative outfit ideas. Let your personal style shine and add a touch of fabulous fashion to the festival. Get ready to twirl and swirl your way through the upcoming Navratri with confidence and style!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024: Dress up ideas for day 2 green color inspired by celebs like Aditi Rao Hydari, Karisma Kapoor, and more