Khushi Kapoor wears the exact champagne gold gown as Lily Collins with Cartier rings worth over Rs 13,90,000

Khushi Kapoor, an emerging fashionista, is constantly in the spotlight for serving drop-dead gorgeous looks. Whether it’s Gen Z trending styles or vintage gala gowns, Khushi knows how to make a statement. The rising trailblazer recently styled a champagne-gold dress from the iconic brand Vivienne Westwood. Guess what? The Emily in Paris star, Lily Collins, wore the same gown for The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical charity gala world premiere on December 1, 2024.

Undoubtedly, both divas slayed in this retro-classic dress, adding their own personal touches to the gown.

Styled by Ami Patel, Anushka Damani, and Simran Nakra, Khushi Kapoor’s bedazzled look featured a champagne-gold gown made of shimmery mesh fabric that draped gracefully around the bodice, cascading elegantly from the thighs to create an hourglass silhouette. The off-shoulder gown, with a plunging neckline, added a soft, feminine touch. Khushi’s Vivienne Westwood gown was reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour, as it draped and tied elegantly at the waist, flowing gracefully with a thigh-high slit that gave it a sultry yet classy edge.

The Archies actress aced the gold-girly aesthetic by adorning herself in striking gold from head to toe, complemented by a few luxury jewelry pieces. She accessorized her shimmery golden dress with a tangled gold chain, gold hoops, and a couple of Cartier statement rings worth a whopping Rs 13,90,000. For the night, Kapoor carried a white crystal-studded Lady Dior micro bag featuring the brand’s signature charms.

The Nadaaniyan actress opted for a full-glam makeup look by MUA Vamika Wadhwa. Kapoor flaunted shimmery eyes with golden eyeshadow, bold eyeliner, defined eyebrows, and long lashes, exuding vintage Hollywood vibes. She boasted blushed-up cheeks and a nude pink pout with gloss. The actress styled her voluminous tresses elegantly in soft waves, giving her ensemble a polished finish. To complete her glittery night look, Kapoor slipped into neutral brown strappy heels from the brand Aquazzura.

Khushi Kapoor and her elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor, frequently make headlines with their breathtaking style moments. However, it seems like Khushi Kapoor has absorbed some fashion insights from her sister, as Janhvi was also spotted in a similar champagne-gold gown not too long ago. However, the latter styled her gown with a lavish Bulgari diamond necklace and Serpenti Viper earrings.

Sridevi’s younger daughter is making waves with her awe-inspiring fashion sense. While her latest movie, Nadaaniyan, is the talk of the town, Khushi Kapoor’s fashion game is also stealing the spotlight. From her head-turning Gen Z casuals to her contemporary take on ethnic wear, Khushi Kapoor is undoubtedly making her mark in showbiz with both her talent and glamour.