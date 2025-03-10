Janhvi Kapoor-inspired 7-step makeup guide for the ultimate sun-kissed glow

Janhvi Kapoor, currently immersed in filming her new movie with Varun Dhawan, Param Sundari, shared a radiant sun-kissed moment showcasing her stunning makeup. Her fashion sense is impeccable, and her makeup skills are just as impressive. She appeared absolutely enchanting with a touch of subtle glam that beautifully highlighted her striking features.

Here, we take you through the details of Janhvi Kapoor’s recent makeup look with a step-by-step guide to make the process easy and enchanting.

7 Step-by-Step makeup guide to recreate Janhvi Kapoor’s alluring sun-kissed look

1. Prep your skin

Before beginning your makeup glam, ensure your skin is free from oil and dust. Cleanse your face with the right cleanser or take a refreshing dip in ice water to tighten pores and achieve a radiant appearance.

2. Start with the base

Once you feel refreshed, start by applying moisturizer and sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful rays.

3. Concealer and foundation magic

Natural beauty is indeed mesmerizing, but there’s nothing wrong with enhancing it a bit with concealer and foundation. Take a small amount of foundation on a sponge or brush and apply it gently all over your face and neck. Then, apply concealer for added coverage on specific areas like the nose and under the eyes.

4. Focus on the eyes

Capture all attention on the eyes by adding an alluring effect with neutral-toned eyeshadow with a touch of shimmer—just like Janhvi Kapoor did. Also, define your under-eyes with a stroke of black kajal.

5. Curl your eyelashes

Dark and voluminous eyelashes make a statement, effortlessly enhancing your face glow. The Bawaal actress didn’t forget this step and gave her lashes a nice curl with an eyelash curler.

6. Add a blush glow

Achieve a seamless, natural blush glow with a neutral-toned shade. Take a brush, dab it gently in the blush palette, and apply it to your cheekbones, blending it perfectly for a natural effect. You can also add a little on the tip of your nose for a soft, sun-kissed finish.

7. Glossy lips

For her sun-kissed makeup glam, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a glossy nude lipstick, making her lips look natural and subtle—perfect for channeling a soft-girl charm.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sun-kissed makeup glam was all about subtle radiance, showcasing her natural beauty with fresh morning skin as the cherry on top. If you’re looking for fresh makeup inspiration that balances subtlety with glamour, this look is just ideal to recreate.