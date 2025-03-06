Khushi Kapoor mixes soft-girl vibes with a luxe Rs 5.2 lakh Dior bag for a memorable look at Nadaaniyan premiere

After delivering a fresh rom-com with Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor is now all set for her next movie, Nadaaniyan, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan. Last night, at the grand premiere of the film, the actress’s keen attention to detail ensured she remained in the limelight. She looked like a princess in a pink mini skirt and top, accessorized with pearls, evoking a touch of British elegance. Let’s break down the details of her ensemble.

Bringing youthful energy to Nadaaniyan's premiere night, Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan posed together, exuding both coolness and elegance. The actress embraced the soft-girl aesthetic with a pink blazer jacket and mini-skirt, a perfect combination that blended Gen-Z energy with vintage charm. The blazer jacket featured golden button details at the front and two side pockets, striking the right balance between elegance and glamour.

Advertisement

To complement the blazer, The Archies actress opted for a mini-skirt, adding a bold yet refined touch to her look. The monochrome magic was fully embraced, proving that a single-color ensemble can carry a distinct charm—exactly what’s needed to make a statement effortlessly. Whether it’s for a birthday, a night out, or a date, this outfit checks all the boxes for an eye-catching fashion moment.

Her outfit was just the beginning of the stunning elements that defined Khushi Kapoor’s look. Moving on to accessories, she gracefully accentuated her neckline with a pearl necklace, adding a luxe touch with a Dior mini bag worth approximately ₹5,20,000. Her adorable hairstyle also deserves a mention—she neatly pinned back her front strands using black silver-detailed clips on both sides.

Advertisement

No matter how bold an outfit may be, the charm of soft-glam makeup remains unmatched. Complementing the delicate energy of her look, the actress chose subtle yet striking makeup. She radiated with a flawless base, enhanced with a rosy blush, eyeliner, sharp brows, and a glossy nude lip.

She completed her look with another statement element—black stilettos that added an extra layer of sophistication.

It’s no surprise that Khushi Kapoor continues to set the bar high for Gen-Z fashion. And once again, she proves that when it comes to style, no one does it quite like this young Kapoor star.