Khushi Kapoor serves slay bomb energy in luxe white jacket and miniskirt worth Rs 91,070; serving high fashion goals

Khushi Kapoor’s movie Nadaaniyan is finally out, making us go crazy over her high-fashion and cute style moments. Throughout the film, we can’t help but simp over her looks, but that’s not limited to reel life. Her real-life style is equally glamorous, and she never misses a chance to give a glimpse of her dreamy wardrobe each week. This time, she stunned in a cut-out jacket and miniskirt. Here are the details of her ensemble!

Overloading her social media feed with cuteness, Khushi Kapoor just added another striking look to it. In her series of images, she looked absolutely stunning and hot in a three-piece outfit from Aknvas. The ensemble was a luxurious package featuring a lace jacket adorned with floral cut-outs, priced at Rs 56,647. It had collar details and loose sleeves, ensuring elegance with comfort. Underneath, she wore a bralette with sheer detailing at the edge—bold enough to leave us gasping for breath.

Certainly not settling for less, the actress brought full monochrome magic by pairing her jacket and bralette with a thigh-grazing miniskirt valued at Rs 34,423. She completed the ensemble with a soft pink belt cinched at her waist, featuring a fringe dangler for an extra chic touch.

Balancing boldness with elegance, Khushi chose a statement accessory to elevate her look. Her neck immediately drew attention with a delicate layered necklace, cascading gracefully down to her cleavage. For her hair, she styled her front strands into a braid with a ribbon, leaving the rest open for a soft, effortless finish.

Her makeup was anything but basic. Her sharp features were flawlessly highlighted with a smooth base, complemented by a neutral-toned blush on her cheekbones, a nude brown lipstick, and perfectly shaped eyebrows that added a neat touch. Her enchanting eyes stood out with soft eyeshadow, long lashes, and a striking kajal stroke.

Adding the final bold touch to her ensemble, the actress paired her look with black boots that ended at mid-calf, effortlessly elevating her style.

With her high-fashion glamour, Khushi Kapoor always has us wrapped around her finger. She’s the ultimate Gen-Z style icon who never fails to experiment with her looks, leaving us breathless every time.

What are your thoughts on her recent look? Let us know in the comments below!