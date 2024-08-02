Kiara Advani is setting Instagram and our hearts ablaze in a blue halter neck latex jumpsuit worth Rs 49,634

Kiara Advani has been ruling the entertainment and fashion industry with her acting prowess and charming looks. While she can easily make a casual outfit look classy, she can also slay in a sexy outfit and make it look hot. Kiara’s aura has been bewildering as she honed her style game over the past few years. Her lookbook from Anant and Radhika's wedding was the talk of the town.

Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a BTS video of her latest photoshoot. In the clip, the actress stunned in a blue jumpsuit. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Suhana Khan also accompanied her in the shoot. While Kareena looked gorgeous in black couture, Suhana dazzled in a red outfit. But Kiara definitely stole the show. So, without any further delay, let's take a look at her outfit details.

Kiara Advani slays in a latex jumpsuit

We have often seen Hollywood divas like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and others wear these kinds of couture. Very few Indian actresses can make a latex ensemble look classy, and Kiara did it effortlessly. For the brand Tira's shoot, the Shershaah actress can be seen wearing a blue jumpsuit with a front cutout detailing and a halter neck from the shelves of Atsuko Kudo.

The latex material fit her body like a dream, making her flaunt her curves and abs like a pro. The outfit gave a depth to Kiara’s figure. The crease-free outfit features a body-suit-like top and fitted pants. The backless detailing and the cutout in the front made the whole outfit look saucy. Kiara’s outfit is worth Rs. 49,634.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani's choice of jewelry

Kiara opted for unique pieces to go with the outfit. The accessories gave a modern touch to the look. She accentuated the look with a pair of gold statement earrings and a stack of golden and silver bangles. She didn’t wear any neckpieces to let her halter-neck detailing of the outfit make a difference. The oxidized golden jewelry pieces definitely added an extra charm to her whole look.

For makeup, Kiara chose to go with glam. With a matte foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, soft brown smokey eyes, blueish black cat-eyed kohl, and nude lip shade - she completed the look. Kiara middle parted her straight hair and kept it open, flowing over her shoulders.

Well, she surely knows how to pull off a look like that. What do you think about Kiara Advani slaying a latex outfit with such an alluring figure? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shraddha Kapoor’s airport look ft red Anarkali suit can be a refreshing and comfortable pick for your next travel plans