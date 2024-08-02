Shraddha Kapoor’s airport look ft red Anarkali suit can be a refreshing and comfortable pick for your next travel plans

When it comes to airport fashion, most people stick to comfortable fashion like trousers, jackets and dresses, especially for long flights. But Bollywood stars are definitely changing that norm by making ethnic wear a travel-friendly and must-have option. Leading this fashion revolution is Shraddha Kapoor.

Earlier today, on August 2, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at the airport heading to Lucknow for the promotion of her upcoming film, Stree 2. This time, she chose to make a statement in a striking red suit that captured the essence of ethnic elegance while ensuring the maximum comfort for her journey. Let’s take a closer look at her stunning fit.

Shraddha Kapoor’s red ethnic outfit

Shraddha Kapoor this time turned heads in a beautiful red suit. The outfit featured full sleeves with intricate golden embroidery on the neckline and sleeves, adding a touch of elegance. The suit had a fit & flare silhouette, creating a graceful and flattering shape.

The Ek Villain actress paired her red suit with matching red palazzo pants, which had sleek golden borders that complemented the embroidery on her kurta. To complete the look, she draped a red dupatta around her neckline, adorned with matching golden borders.

Shraddha’s red suit is a great choice for wedding functions, whether you are attending as a guest or participating in pre-wedding ceremonies like mehendi or sangeet.

Shraddha’s accessories and glam

To complement her outfit, the Stree 2 actress carried a brown tote bag from the brand Maisha by Esha. Her golden jhumkas and brown kolhapuri chappals striked the perfect balance between traditional and contemporary fashion.

Kapoor kept her make-up simple and elegant, opting for blushed cheeks, a nude lip and subtle smokey eyeshadow. Her hair was styled in side parted way which refined her look.

Shraddha Kapoor’s red suit perfectly blends tradition and comfort, showing ethnic wear can work for any occasion, even when you are on the go.

What are your thoughts on this comfy airport look by Shraddha Kapoor? Do tell us in the comments below!

