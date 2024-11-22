Kiara Advani’s sporty look in white track pants and jacket can be another addition to everyday fashion wardrobe

Keep it chic and stylish, this is what Kiara’s recent look is all about. Just another work day for Kiara, she decided to step out in the basic white ensemble. But it turns out that even her basics have a whole trendy, and chic effect. With her super-relaxed outfit in track pants and jacket, the actress managed to grab all our attention. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

In her recent appearance, Kiara Advani looked super cool and stylish in her all-white outfit. She wore white track pants, perfect to give a relaxed touch to her overall look. Cinched at the ankle, and loose fitting, her track pants are ideal to keep up with the work without compromising with style.

For the top, the style icon chose to pair her white bottoms with the matching jacket. With a straight-up collar and cinch details at the wrist, the jacket gives all the sporty vibes. Underneath the jacket, Kiara decided to wear a soft pink inner that effortlessly blended with her sporty jacket and track pants. From running errands to casual outings, this Kiara-inspired outfit is worth bookmarking for your everyday look.

Not going too overboard, the Bollywood actress decided to opt for a neat ponytail. For this, all you can do is take all your hair, take them back, and tie them together with a hairband. When talking about Kiara, she decided to give a bit of a puff effect on top, perfect to feel comfortable and keep up with the daily chores.

Advertisement

For a no-fuss, and effortlessly cool look, Kiara decided to go for no makeup flaunting her natural glow. Covering the face with the mask, the actress is giving a glimpse of her polished look with her defined brows.

Her footwears are just the another cool, and minimal addition to her look. To keep moving with ease, the actress decided to complete her look with the light brown slip-ons. Keeping with the style, the actress even prioritized her health and carried a cool red sipper, perfect to keep you hydrated all day long.

From head-to-toe, Kiara’s overall look screams a cool vibe. With an eye for the best fashion, the actress knows how to make the most basic outfit look impeccable. This outfit is just another addition to make our everyday look full of glam.

ALSO READ: How to get rosy makeup look for the wedding? Janhvi Kapoor shares a glimpse that will make you look radiant without being over-the-top