Kiara Advani enjoys no-fuss vibes with her casual attire in white tank top and pants

From heavy lehengas to casual tees, Kiara Advani is undoubtedly a queen of fashion, always stepping out in style. Recently, the actress was snapped in the city, radiating ‘I woke up like this’ energy in her casual black-and-white outfit. With her laid-back style, Kiara definitely succeeds in making heads turn and hearts flutter. Let’s decode her look.

Stepping out of her car, Kiara Advani was seen slaying the black-and-white combination. Her ensemble featured a white tank top, nailing the basics with style. With its sleeveless cut and deep V-neckline, this top is the perfect choice for hot days. Her versatile white tank is timeless and a wardrobe essential. For those easy-breezy, no-fuss vibes, it's time to throw on a white tank top.

She paired her white tank top with black wide-leg pants. The high-waisted fit and flattering silhouette exuded effortlessly chic and comfy vibes. The loose-fitting bottoms allowed her to move with ease while maintaining a polished look.

Not overdoing it, the Shershaah actress tied her hair back into a casual bun. To recreate this look, simply comb your hair, gather it, and tie it back with a hairband—you’re all set to beat the heat. Kiara kept her hair loose enough to avoid it feeling pulled, adding to the relaxed, effortless feel.

Advertisement

On a typical day, Kiara Advani embraced a no-makeup look, allowing her natural beauty to shine. Covering half of her face with a blue mask, she gave off a mysterious vibe while protecting her skin from harmful substances.

Instead of opting for high heels or boots, Kiara chose flat thong sandals. The brown footwear with golden strap designs added a subtle elegance to her look.

So, the next time you step out, channel Kiara Advani’s effortless style, because outfits aren’t just for special gatherings—they’re meant to make every day special.

ALSO READ: Mrunal Thakur proves that comfort and elegance can go hand in hand with her simple traditional airport look in pink