Kim Kardashian blends contemporary style with ethnic grace in red maxi dress and Manish Malhotra-designed dupatta; Look decoded

Reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian left India after attending the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. However, their various sweet acts during their stay in India continue to win people's hearts.

Reportedly, on July 13, the duo visited Mumbai’s ISKCON temple along with renowned life coach Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty. What truly left us all intrigued was Kim’s red dress with a Desi twist we never saw coming.

The new photos that emerged online featured Kim Kardashian in a long red dress with a touch of Indian tradition. The American TV star draped a dupatta around her neck, capturing the essence of the Indian heritage and ethnic charm.

Kim elevates her red maxi dress with Manish Malhotra-designed dupatta

For her spiritual day out in the city of dreams, Kim decked up in a striking blood-red sleeveless maxi dress. Featuring a sporty-chic racerback style and mock neckline with a relaxed, flared skirt, the long dress’s sheer fabric highlighted Kim’s curves. The free-flowing silhouette of the skirt moved fluidly for feminine allure. Grabbed from the designer brand Alaïa’s shelves, the outfit perfectly captured Kim’s confident and bold appeal.

While the dress gave us every reason to just sit and adore Kim’s sartorial finesse, what really stole our attention was her ode to Indian culture and respect for our traditions. Embracing Indian traditions, Kim also draped a dupatta designed by Manish Malhotra, giving an ethnic spin to her otherwise contemporary OOTD.

Advertisement

The pink and orange-hued canvas of the dupatta, adorned with intricate patterns, added to her graceful appeal. Casually wrapped around her upper body, the beautiful dupatta took Kim’s look a notch higher. The popular influencer and TV star is a winner when it comes to blending contemporary appeal with ethnic grace.

Kim keeps it minimal with her styling approach

Taking a minimalistic approach, Kim Kardashian allowed her outfit to steal the limelight. She secured her tresses in a slicked bun for a fuss-free look and adorned the same with fresh tropical flowers for an elegant and vibrant look. With black oversized sunglasses, she completed her accessorizing game.

Well, it seems like the international star’s wardrobe choices are high on red ensembles. For Anant and Radhika Ambani’s wedding, Kim wore a designer Manish Malhotra mermaid lehenga with a tasseled bralette, dazzling like a desi beauty.

Would you want to recreate this look by Kim Kardashian? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Kim Kardashian sets Internet on fire in red shimmery saree by Manish Malhotra