Kim Kardashian dazzles in two fiery red ensembles: a veiled Gaurav Gupta gown at Anant and Radhika’s post-wedding gala, and a sporty maxi dress for a day out

Kim Kardashian has been pushing the boundaries of fashion ever since her reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired in the early 2000s, and now it continues under its new name, The Kardashians.

The show gained her fans from all around the world who appreciate her well-toned physique, beauty, and head-turning style choices. Today, she is not only a TV personality but a boss businesswoman who has her hands in fashion, beauty, skincare, gaming, and more. Let’s just say that there’s nothing that this stunner cannot achieve!

So, when Anant-Radhika’s guest list included Kim, it was certain that we’d get to witness some iconic moments. We are decoding two of her red-hot looks - a Princess Jasmine-inspired Gaurav Gupta ensemble that reinvented Indian ethnic with an Arabian twist and a sporty-chic maxi dress that lit up the rain-soaked city with its effortless style.

Kim wears a red Gaurav Gupta look with emerald jewels for Anant-Radhika’s Shubh Aashirwad

Kim’s second look for Anant and Radhika’s post-wedding celebration was an avant-garde Gaurav Gupta scarlet-hued three-piece set taken from the designer’s Spring 2024 runway collection. It featured a halter-neck bralette, a pleated and draped skirt, and a matching veil.

The bralette was weaved around Kim’s shoulder, forming bold cut-outs on the bust, and the accompanying skirt was crafted with pleats and draped snugly on Kim to flaunt her hourglass shape. Meanwhile, it had a thigh-high slit that showed off her legs and allowed ease of movement. A floor-sweeping train trailed behind her, infusing more drama into her attire.

The fiery ensemble was completed with a matching veil, adding an air of mystique as it cascaded over Kim’s shoulders and blended with the skirt’s train. Her look perfectly showcased Gaurav Gupta’s signature style of combining contemporary elements that have a global resonance with traditional Indian craftsmanship.

Kim accessorized with Columbian emerald jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz that gave a pop of lush green opulence to her scarlet elegance. Her choice of jewelry included an emerald headpiece fit for a queen, matched with statement earrings, a bracelet with a hand chain, and a ring. A pair of clear Pleaser heels completed her look.

The Armenian-Scottish beauty let her dark tresses fall free in textured waves under the veil. She completed her glam with a subtle winged liner and her go-to nude lips in a muted ombre mauve shade.

Kim brightened up Mumbai’s monsoon with her racer-back maxi dress and floral bun

While exploring the city of dreams, Kim was spotted in a striking blood orange sleeveless maxi dress, which combines a sporty-chic racerback style and mock neckline with a relaxed, flared skirt. The slinky and almost sheer fabric clung to Kim’s curves at the top as the skirt moved fluidly with her confident stride. No sources have revealed the designer of the dress; however, Kim is Balenciaga’s brand ambassador, and she is likely wearing one of their custom looks.

Kim styled this look with a minimalistic approach, letting the dress speak for itself. Her hair was secured in a slicked bun and adorned with fresh tropical flowers, and she completed her vibrant look with black oversized sunglasses.

From her Manish Malhotra mermaid lehenga with tasseled bralette worn for Anant and Radhika Ambani’s wedding to the two above-mentioned, it looks like Kim Kardashian has chosen red to be the hue of the season for her India visit. And we are not complaining. The color is a celebration in itself, and these jaw-dropping styles are going straight on our style boards.

Which of Kim’s red looks would you like to steal? Comment now to share your favorite.

