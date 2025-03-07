Madhuri Dixit elevates her neutral-toned airport aesthetic with Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 1.77 Lakh

Madhuri Dixit, the expression queen of Bollywood, isn’t less of a diva when it comes to fashion. Mrs. Nene’s glamour game often captivates fans with her kaleidoscopic festive outfits and vibrant fashion choices. However, she always keeps her airport looks subtle and muted with neutral picks. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress was recently spotted in another café palette attire opulently elevated with a Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 1.77 lakh.

Madhuri Dixit, with her husband Shriram Madhav Nene, commanded attention in a corporate chic look at the airport. For the effortless but sophisticated style, Madhuri opted for a single-breasted blazer in a tan shade. She layered the jacket with a crumpled beige shirt. Dixit styled her outfit with wide-leg bell-bottom flared high-rise denim jeans featuring a frayed hem.

She accessorized her look with simple pearl tops and a couple of rings. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress flaunted cat-eye sunglasses in a broad white frame for the sunny day. She went with sporty shoes in cream color for the footwear.

The showstopper of the Dhak Dhak Girl’s outfit was her luxe Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 1.77 lakh. The LV sling bag featured the brand's iconic monogram with natural leather trim. The neutral-earthy hues of the tote bag perfectly complemented Madhuri’s café palette outfit for a morning outing.

Madhuri Dixit’s airport look could be styled for a corporate cafe meeting or a formal get-together. The CEO-core single-breasted jacket oozes sophistication while the crumpled shirt balances the outfit for an effortless look. The white wide-leg jeans add a trendy touch to the attire, while sporty shoes make it ideal for an active day.

Warm neutrals always top the chart when it comes to corporate-chic looks, and Madhuri Dixit nailed this Café Palette aesthetic.