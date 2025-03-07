Sharvari keeps it fresh and trendy in all-black outfit ft. short-sleeved jacket worth Rs 38K and suit trousers

The Marathi Mulgi, aka talented actress Sharvari, effortlessly turns heads while keeping it fresh and elegant. Her fashion diaries have always been a mix of minimalism and statement-worthy style, and yesterday’s look was no exception. On March 6, for an event, the actress served a bewitching look in an all-black ensemble that perfectly balanced both formal and high-fashion aesthetics. Let’s break down the details of her outfit!

For the event, Sharvari opted for an all-black outfit, and honestly, she looked so stunning it was hard to look away. She chose a short-sleeved jacket from the luxury brand Sandora Paris, priced at Rs 38,736. The black jacket featured short sleeves that added a touch of elegance, a closed front, and silver buttons placed at just the right distance from each other. The neat collar detailing provided the perfect formal touch, making it a versatile piece suitable for anything from the boardroom to a date night.

Advertisement

For the bottoms, Sharvari opted for a coordinated monochrome look by wearing black trousers from the same brand. The trousers featured a custom fit, cinching at the waist while maintaining a loose silhouette for comfortable movement. A classic and versatile piece, they can be effortlessly styled with any top.

The Munjya actress added a touch of accessories to elevate her look. She adorned her ears with oversized stud earrings and wore rings on her fingers, completing her jewelry game with perfection. To ensure a polished and elegant finish, she neatly tied her hair into a sleek ponytail, securing it firmly without leaving any loose strands.

Advertisement

Complementing her mesmerizing look, Sharvari kept her makeup on point. The concealer and foundation enhanced her naturally glowing skin, while a neutral-toned blush added a subtle rosy effect to her cheekbones. Her eyes shone with a clean eyeliner stroke, and her lips were adorned with a nude shade, perfectly balancing the look.

The Vedaa star completed her ensemble with black stilettos, adding a high-glamour touch to her already stunning appearance.

Sharvari’s fashion choices have always been game-changers, allowing her to slay effortlessly. With every look, she sets major style goals, proving that her wardrobe is filled with versatile pieces perfect for any occasion.