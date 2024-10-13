7 times Bollywood divas showed us how to nail a blazer look at the airport: Shilpa Shetty to Madhuri Dixit

When it comes to travel, celebrities surely know how to jet off in style. Airports have now become a platform for a personal runway, where celebrities serve major looks and keep their outfits on point. One trend that stands out is their preference for blazers, offering effortless and comfortable travel style. Whether it’s an oversized blazer or a coord set, celebs from Madhuri Dixit to Ananya Panday are totally rocking their airport-style game.

Add some boss energy to your look with a blazer that can be paired with shorts, skirts, jeans, and more. Here, we’ve gathered seven celeb-inspired blazer outfits that will turn heads and have you craving the same energy on your next flight. Buckle up, fam!

1. Twinkle Khanna

Serve major airport style like Twinkle Khanna, who was spotted entering the airport in an effortless blazer look. The actress opted for a dark blue blazer over a white tee and loose dark blue pants. She styled her blazer in a low-key way with sunglasses and a shoulder bag. For comfortable travel, Twinkle chose footwear that was both stylish and practical.

If you’re someone who wants to keep your airport look stylish yet minimal, this look is the perfect inspiration to transform your travel diaries into style diaries.

2. Ananya Panday

Ananya totally nailed her airport look in a floral blazer coord. Everyone’s favorite bae raised the fashion bar with her vibrant floral blazer, paired with matching shorts and a simple white crop top—keeping her look minimal without trying too hard. For a laid-back vibe, Ananya went for a no-makeup look and styled her outfit with flat footwear, perfect for comfy travel.

If you want to give your travel a stylish start, this chic and efficient blazer coord set is the right fit for you.

3. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty knows how to elevate her airport look to a whole new level, stepping out all glammed up in a blazer coord set. This stylish outfit features an animal print, a fitted bodice, and full sleeves, adding an elegant and bold touch to her overall look. To complement her outfit, Shilpa opted for classy sunglasses and statement accessories, making her outfit a complete 10/10.

4. Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit, the dancing diva, is celebrated not just for her incredible dance moves but also for the everlasting allure she exudes through her fashionable looks. One standout moment that grabbed our attention was her chic airport ensemble featuring a sleek white blazer coord set. To achieve a classy and sophisticated appearance, the actress paired an elegant white blazer with wide-legged white trousers and a nude top.

To enhance her style, Madhuri opted for a sleek ponytail and fashionable sunglasses, adding to her stunning aura.

5. Shraddha Kapoor

Rock that simple white tee look with shorts and a classy blazer, just like Shraddha Kapoor. The actress recently wowed us with her airport look, where she opted for a short blue blazer layered over a white tee and paired it with wide-legged pants. With a minimalist necklace and a chic handbag, the Stree actress definitely passed the vibe check.

Shraddha’s blazer ensemble is a total style goal, transforming the outfit from oh-so-basic to oh-so-classy.

6. Malaika Arora

The fitness diva, Malaika Arora, left us stunned with her all-white airport look. Recently, the actress was spotted heading to catch a flight in a sleek and classy white blazer, paired with matching white pants. For a polished look, she chose to tie her hair in a ponytail, adding a minimal aesthetic touch. Moreover, Malaika totally owned the blazer airport look trend by elevating her outfit with pencil heels, proving that she’s all about traveling in style.

7. Alia Bhatt

Channel your inner boss vibes just like Alia Bhatt, who recently showed up at the airport in an oversized brown blazer layered over a simple white tee. She paired her top with light-wash jeans, perfect for a comfy and casual touch. With her stylish sling bag, sunglasses, and chic slippers, she’s definitely setting a high fashion standard. To complete her look, Alia chose comfortable white shoes, making it easy to keep moving with ease.

If you love this outfit, you can add your own twist with a black tee and your choice of bottoms. You can also complement your look with minimal accessories like a necklace.

These style divas definitely put in extra effort to hit the terminal in style.

Which of these blazer trends would you choose for your next flight? And how would you style it? Let us know in the comments below!

