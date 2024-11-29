Malaika Arora’s wedding look in Rs 1 lakh saree features perfect shade of pink every girl dreams of for her special day

When Malaika Arora dresses up, she’s truly unmatched. During Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth’s wedding, while everyone was admiring the breathtaking couple, Malaika decided to turn heads and raise the temperature with her stunning shade of pink. She recently attended the couple’s wedding wearing a gorgeous pink saree, and we’re absolutely in love with her desi avatar. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

For the second wedding ceremony of Aditi and Siddharth, Malaika chose a pink saree from the shelves of Arpita Mehta. Valued at Rs 1,25,000, the saree made for an effortlessly elegant appearance. Adorned with intricate mirror work all over, the saree is a perfect addition to any wedding wardrobe. The highlight of the saree was its hemline, which featured diamond-shaped golden detailing, adding a heavy, luxurious touch to her ensemble. Malaika styled the saree by attaching one side of the pallu to her blouse, letting the other side fall gracefully over her arms.

She paired the pink saree with a beautifully detailed blouse. With its scooped neckline, sleeveless design, and intricate mirror work, the blouse added a subtle yet charming touch to her overall look.

On the accessory front, Malaika opted for a multi-layered diamond necklace that wrapped around her neck like a statement piece. She further elevated her look with a striking round ring and a traditional watch—glamorous enough to wear to weddings and festive functions alike.

For her makeup, Malaika decided to keep it low-key and elegant. She opted for a natural base that gave her skin a flawless touch, complemented by perfectly blended blush, subtle eyeshadow, and a nude brown lipstick. To keep her look chic yet easygoing, she tied her hair back into a sleek bun. She simply gathered her hair and tied it together, leaving a few strands loose to frame her face. For a slightly messy yet graceful touch, she tucked those strands behind her ears.

Of course, we can’t miss the final detail that completed her look. Embracing the desi vibes, Malaika added a round bindi placed perfectly between her defined brows, tying her whole appearance together beautifully.

When it comes to Malaika Arora, we always know she’s going to slay—whether it’s a casual outing or a grand wedding. She’s always been a Bollywood diva to look up to, and her look in this stunning shade of pink was undoubtedly one of the best we’ve seen.

