Met Gala 2025: Isha Ambani wears Anamika Khanna's custom outfit that took 20,000 hours for embroidery
At the Met Gala 2025, Isha Ambani walked the red carpet, dressed in Indian designer Anamika Khanna’s ensemble featuring a cape, corset, and pants, and we’re here for it.
Met Gala 2025 is finally here, and bringing their best of fashion to the red carpet, celebrities are already winning hearts. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha Ambani, for the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," made an appearance and confidently posed, donning an Anamika Khanna custom ensemble that took over 20,000 hours.
Walking the Met Gala 2025 red carpet, Isha Ambani decided to flaunt an Indian designer as she dressed in renowned Anamika Khanna’s custom outfit that took an astounding 20,000 hours of embroidery. Taking inspiration from Black dandy style, the designer added some semi-precious stones and traditional pearl work. It was a three-piece outfit with a corset top, tailored pants, and a white cape.
The corseted top featured a golden geometric design all over it, and the white collar design added a sophisticated edge. The structured bodice hugged her upper body from all the right angles, making her drip in style with each move. Focusing more on the top and cape, the designer decided to keep her bottom chic and elegant, for which she chose black tailored pants with embroidery at the sides.
Layering her corset top, Isha wore a long and embroidered white cape with precious stones attached to it, perfectly balancing tradition with modernity.
Isha went for a braided hairstyle with a side partition at the front and elevated it with the embellished accessory. Focusing on her neck, she opted for a layered diamond necklace and choker piece with pearls, pink stones, and beads, paired with multiple statement rings.
She rocked her appearance with the bold makeup achieved using a flawless base, accentuated brown eyeshadow, blush, highlighter glow on her cheekbones, defined brows, and dark brown shade lipstick.
Isha Ambani’s look at the Met Gala 2025 perfectly captured the theme, along with flaunting the Indian designer. We must say that the designers' hours of effort were indeed worth it, with everything from embroidery to pattern. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for all the latest Met Gala updates and fashion moments you can't afford to miss.
